2020-02-18

BRUSSELS: European admissions increased by 4.5 per cent in 2019, with over 1.34 billion admissions, a record since the early 1990s. In the EU, admissions reached the 1 billion mark for the first time since 2004.

The provisional update issued by the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) also highlights the thriving local industries in the CEE, Baltic States and Southern Europe.

The final data on the performance of each territory will be released in the spring of 2020.

Click HERE for the press release.

