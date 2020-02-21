Friday 21 February
Party and Event Alert
All parties and events require invitations from the organisers
20-22:00 ScripTeast Cocktail
21:00 Jihlava Emerging Producers Cocktail
21:00-00:00 Party in honour of Malmkrog by Christi Puiu
Screening Alert
09:00 Acasă, My Home (Romania, Germany, Finland)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film, Kino Company
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio
Sales: Autlook Filmsales
Market Screening
CinemaxX 15
09:30 Motel Acacia (Philippines, Slovenia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand)
Directed by Bradley Liew
Serviced by Studio Virc
Sales: Picture Tree International GmbH
Market Screening
CinemaxX 12
10:50 Paradise (Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by David del Degan
Produced by Pilgrim Film, A Atalanta D.O.O.
Sales: Fandango
Market Screening
CinemaxX 17
11:30 Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia) Encounters
Directed by Cristi Puiu
Produced by Mandragora (RO)
Coproduced by iadasarecasa (RO), SENSE Production (RS), Cinnamon Films (RS), Film i Väst (SE), Doppelganger (SE), Bord Cadre Films (CH), Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (BA), Sisters and Brothers Mitevski (MK)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, Canton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Sales: Shellac
Photo Cal+ Premiere Screening
CinemaxX 7
12:00 Numbers/ Nomery (Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, France) Berlinale Special
Directed by Oleg Sentsov in collaboration with Akhtem Seitablaiev
Produced by 435 Films
Coproduced by Apple Film
Supported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, the Polish Film Institute
Sales: Latido Films
Festival Screening
Haus der Berliner Festspiele
12:20 Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria)
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Sales: Heretic Outreach
Market Screening
CinemaxX 13
13:10 Negative Numbers (Georgia, France, Italy)
Directed by Uta Beria
Produced by Magnet films in coproduction with Tbilisi-based Alief, France’s Wide Management and Italy’s 39Films
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center and Eurimages
Sales: WIDE
Market Screening
CinemaxX 14
16:15 Let There be Light / Nech je svetlo (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Marko Škop
Produced by Artileria and Negativ
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Slovak Radio and TV, the Czech TV and Eurimages
Sales: Loco Films
Market Screening
CinemaxX 2
17:30 Father / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Srdan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik
Coproduced by Propeler Film, Vertigo, SCCA/Pro.Ba
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Film Fund, France’s CNC - Cinéma du Monde, Germany’s MDM Fund, ZDF Arte, Eurimages and the MEDIA Creative Europe
Sales: The Match Factory
Market Screening
CinemaxX 10
18:40 Valley of the Gods (USA, Poland, Luxembourg)
Directed by Lech Majewski
Produced by Royal Road Entertainment (USA), Poland’s Angelus Silesius, in coproduction with the Luxembourg branch of the Royal Road Entertainment
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Silesia Film and Odra Film
Sales: WIDE
Market Screening
CinemaxX 16
19:30 FREM (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Forum / International premiere
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Produced by Hypermarket Film
Coproduced by Punkchart Films
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Festival Screening
Kino Arsenal 1
Saturday 22 February
Party and Event Alert
All parties and events require invitations from the organisers
12:00-13:30 KIDS Regio Forum
Berlinale Meeting Point
Debate Cinema as Discovery Space
30 Venue: Vertretung des Freistaats Thüringen beim Bund (The Representation of the Free State of Thuringia)
Mohrenstraße 64
13:00-15:00 Film New Europe/CICAE/Media Salles party
13:00-16:00 EUFCN board meeting
18:00 Armenian Happy Hour
20:00-24:00 Hungarian party
21:00-23:00 Midpoint party
22:00 Serbian party
Screening Alert
09:10 Son-Mother (Iran, Czech Republic)
Directed by Mahnaz Mohammadi
Produced by Europe Media Nest, Filminiran
Sales: Beta Cinema
Market Screening
CinemaxX 12
09:15 The Voice (Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Ognjen Svilicic
Produced by MaXima Film, Skopje Film Studio, Biberche Productions
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Centre Serbia, Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, and Croatian Radiotelevision
Sales: WIDE
Market Screening
CinemaxX 17
10:50 The Lawyer / Advokatas (Lithuania)
Directed by Romas Zabarauskas
Produced by Lithuania's Naratyvas with Serbia‘s Film Road Production
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre benefited from the Lithuanian Tax Incentive scheme
Sales: WIDE
Market Screening
CinemaxX 15
10:50 The Barefoot Emperor (Belgium, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Croatia)
Directed by Jessica Woodworth, Peter Brosens
Produced by Entre Chien et Loup, Bo Films, Art Fest and Topkapi Films, along with Croatian Propeler Film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Sales: Be For Films
Market Screening
CinemaxX 17
11:00 W.R. – Mysteries of the organism / W.R. – misterije organizma (1971)
Directed by Dusan Makavjev
Produced by Neoplanta (Yugoslavia), Telepool (Germany)
Festival Screening
Akademie der Künste
11:30 FREM (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Forum / International premiere
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Produced by Hypermarket Film
Coproduced by Punkchart Films
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Festival Screening
Delphi Filmpalast
12:50 Cook, F**k, Kill / Žaby bez jazyka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Mira Fornay
Produced by CINEART TV Prague in coproduction with RTVS, the Czech Television and MIRAFOX
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund and Eurimages
Sales: Cercamon
Market Screening
CinemaxX 11
12:55 A Dose of Happiness (Bulgaria, UK)
Directed by Yana Titova
Sales: Reason8 Films
Market Screening
Parliament Studio
13:10 Extracurricular (Croatia)
Directed by Ivan-Goran Vitez
Produced by Interfilm
Market Screening
Dffb Cinema
13:30 Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania) Forum / International premiere
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo
Sales: Best Friend Forever
Festival Screening
Delphi Filmpalast
14:10 The Castle / Pilis (Lithuania, Ireland)
Directed by Lina Luzyte
Produced by Lithuanian ARTBOX in coproduction with Samson Films (Ireland)
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Screen Ireland and the Irish public service broadcaster, RTE
Sales: WIDE
Market Screening
CinemaxX 18
15:00 What Remains / Re-visited / Was bleibt / Šta ostaje (Germany, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Forum / World premiere
Directed by Clarissa Thieme
Festival Screening
Kino Arsenal 1
16:00 Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (F.&.M.E.), Madants, Furia Film
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Sales: Films Boutique
Market Screening
CinemaxX 4
16:10 The Flying Circus / Cirku Fluturues (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
Directed by Fatos Berisha
Produced by B2 Agency
Market Screening
Marriott 1
16:25 Adventures of a Mathematician / Przygody matematyka (Germany, Poland, UK)
Directed by Thor Klein
Produced by Germany’s Dragonfly Films in coproduction with Poland’s Shipsboy
Supported by the Polish Film Institute within the Polish-German Film Fund
Sales: Indie Sales
Market Screening
CinemaxX 2
16:30 Sole (Italy, Poland) On Transmission
Directed by Carlo Sironi
Sales: Luxbox
Festival Screening
Akademie der Künste
17:00 Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions
Coproduced by Dinaridi Film, ZDF Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, ARTE, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Sales: Be For Films
Market Screening
CinemaxX 19
18:00 Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedz z tego miasta (Poland) Encounters
Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński
Produced by Studio Wilka
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 7
18:15 The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania)
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos (Ukraine), Moonmakers (Lithuania)
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Ukrainian State Agency, IDFA Bertha Fund Classic and IDFA Bertha Fund Europe Co-production
Sales: CAT&Docs
Market Screening
CinemaxX 12
19:30 The Last Stage / Ostatni etap (Poland) Berlinale Classics
Directed by Wanda Jakubowska
Produced by Przedsiębiorstwo Państwowe Film Polski
Restoration by Poland’s National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute, Warsaw, in cooperation with Tor Film Production
Restoration supported by the European Regional Development Fund and the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage
Festival Screening (Guests: Dariusz Wieromiejczyk, Monika Talarczyk)
CinemaxX 8
20:00 Golden Thread (Georgia, France)
Directed by Lana Gogoberidze
Produced by 3003 Film Production in coproduction with Manuel Cam Studio
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Georgian Public Broadcasting
Market Screening
CinemaxX 2
20:15 Pelican Blood (Germany, Bulgaria)
Directed by Katrin Gebbe
Produced by Verena Gräfe-Höft (Germany) and Mila Voinikova (Bulgaria)
Sales: Films Boutique
Market Screening
Cubix 4