Sunday 23 February
Party and Event Alert
All parties and events require invitations from the organisers
20:00 Baltic Party
22:00 to 2AM Central European Cinema Party
22:00 m-appeal film premiere party
22:30-3:00 Greek Film Centre, Hellenic Film Commission, Thessaloniki Film Festival party
Screening Alert
10:00 Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo
Sales: Best Friend Forever
Market Screening
CinemaxX 11
12:20 What a Country! / Koja je ovo država (Croatia, Serbia, Poland)
Directed by Vinko Bresan
Produced by Interfilm in coproduction with Serbia’s Zillion Films and Poland’s Orka Production Studio
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Film Center Serbia and Eurimages
Sales: TVP
Market Screening
Staatsbibliothek (Otto-Braun-Saal)
12:30 I Was At Home But / Ich war zuhause, aber (Germany, Serbia)
Directed by Angela Schanelec
Produced by Nachmittagfilm, Dart Film & Video, ZDF/3sat
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Sales: Deutsche Kinemathek
Market Screening
Cubix 3
13:00 Father / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Panorama / World Premiere
Directed by Srdan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik
Coproduced by Propeler Film, Vertigo, SCCA/Pro.Ba
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Film Fund, France’s CNC - Cinéma du Monde, Germany’s MDM Fund, ZDF Arte, Eurimages and the MEDIA Creative Europe
Sales: The Match Factory
Festival Screening
Cubix 9
13:55 Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by Point Film (RO), Radio and Television of Slovakia (SK), Negativ (CZ), Film and Music Entertainment (IE), Libra Film Productions (RO), Hai Hui Entertainment (RO), sentimentalfilm (SK)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Romanian Film Centre
Sales: Loco Films
Market Screening
CinemaxX 10
14:30 Distant Journey / Daleká cesta (Czechoslovakia 1948) Berlinale Classics / Documentary / Digitally restored 2019
Directed by Alfréd Radok
Produced by Československý státní film (CZ)
DCP: Národní filmovy archiv, restoration supervised by Národní filmový archiv and carried out at Universal Productions Partners (UPP)
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 8 (Guest: Michal Bregant)
15:00 Icarus. The Legend of Mietek Kosz / Ikar. Legenda Mietka Kosza (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Pieprzyca
Produced by RE Studio in coproduction with TVP, Canal+, Next Film, Chimney Poland, the Mazovia Film Commission, Silesia-Film, the Krakow Festival Office and Aeroplan Studios
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Sales: Intramovies
Market Screening
CinemaxX 13
16:30 When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit (Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic)
Directed by Caroline Link
Produced by Sommerhaus Filmproduktion
Sales: Beta Cinema
Market Screening
CinemaxX 5
16:30 Truth And Justice (Estonia)
Directed by Tanel Toom
Produced by Allfilm
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute and a private investor Armin Karu
Sales: Films Boutique
Market Screening
Delphi Lux 1
17:00 You Know Him (Turkey, Serbia)
Directed by Ercan Kesal
Produced by Ay Yapim, Poyraz Film
Sales: Ay Yapim
Market Screening
Staatsbibliothek (Simon-Bolivar-Saal)
17:10 I Never Cry / Jak najdalej stąd (Poland, Ireland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Produced by Akson Studio, Irish MK1 Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute and the Mazovia Film Fund
Sales: WIDE
Market Screening
CinemaxX 14
18:15 Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedz z tego miasta (Poland) Encounters
Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński
Produced by Studio Wilka
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Festival Screening
Cubix 6
18:30 Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia) Encounters
Directed by Cristi Puiu
Produced by Mandragora (RO)
Coproduced by iadasarecasa (RO), SENSE Production (RS), Cinnamon Films (RS), Film i Väst (SE), Doppelganger (SE), Bord Cadre Films (CH), Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (BA), Sisters and Brothers Mitevski (MK)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, Canton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Sales: Shellac
Festival Screening
Haus der Berliner Festspiele
18:45 Numbers/ Nomery (Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Oleg Sentsov in collaboration with Akhtem Seitablaiev
Produced by 435 Films
Coproduced by Apple Film
Supported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, the Polish Film Institute
Sales: Latido Films
Market Screening
CinemaxX 2
22:00 Mare (Switzerland, Croatia) Panorama / World premiere
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions
Coproduced by Dinaridi Film, ZDF Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, ARTE, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Sales: Be For Films
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 1
Monday 24 February
Party Alert
14:00-16:30 European Film Forum
15:00-17:00 SOFA Cocktail
15:00-17:00 LIM2020 Gathering during the Berlinale
Drinks & Exchanges with LIM's team.
18:00 Eurovod drinks
20:00 Ukrianian Film party
22:30 Co-Production Rocks party hosted by Berlinale Co-Production Market, Sofia Meetings, Producers Network (Cannes), Transilvania Pitch Stop (Cluj-Napoca), CineLink (Sarajevo), New Nordic Films (Haugesund), Baltic Event (Tallinn), When East Meets West (Trieste) & CineMart (Rotterdam)
21:30-23:00 EAVE Get Together
Screening Alert
09:00 Father / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Panorama / World Premiere
Directed by Srdan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik
Coproduced by Propeler Film, Vertigo, SCCA/Pro.Ba
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Film Fund, France’s CNC - Cinéma du Monde, Germany’s MDM Fund, ZDF Arte, Eurimages and the MEDIA Creative Europe
Sales: The Match Factory
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 7
09:00 The Royal Train (Austria, Romania)
Directed by Johannes Holzhausen
Produced by Navigator Film Production
Sales: Wide House
Market Screening
CinemaxX 16
09:00 Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (F.&.M.E.), Madants, Furia Film
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Sales: Films Boutique
Market Screening
CinemaxX 4
09:45 When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit (Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic)
Directed by Caroline Link
Produced by Sommerhaus Filmproduktion
Sales: Beta Cinema
Market Screening
Cubix 2
09:45 The House With a Lock (Romania, Spain)
Dircted by Diana Gavra
Produced by Pintadera Film srl
Market Screening
Zoo Palast Club B
11:00 Poppy Field (Romania)
Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu
Produced by Icon Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, Media Investment Communication, Cinema City and the MEDIA Programme – Creative Europe
Sales: Patra Spanou Film Marketing & Consulting
Market Screening (Premiere, Invite Only)
Arsenal 2
11:00 Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland) Encounters
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by Point Film (RO), Radio and Television of Slovakia (SK), Negativ (CZ), Film and Music Entertainment (IE), Libra Film Productions (RO), Hai Hui Entertainment (RO), sentimentalfilm (SK)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Romanian Film Centre
Sales: Loco Films
Festival Screening (press)
CinemaxX 3
11:20 Negative Numbers (Georgia, France, Italy)
Directed by Uta Beria
Produced by Magnet films in coproduction with Tbilisi-based Alief, France’s Wide Management and Italy’s 39Films
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center and Eurimages
Sales: WIDE
Market Screening
Dffb Cinema
14:00 What Remains / Re-visited / Was bleibt / Šta ostaje (Germany, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Forum / World premiere
Directed by Clarissa Thieme
Festival Screening
Werkstattkino@silent green
14:35 Truth And Justice (Estonia)
Directed by Tanel Toom
Produced by Allfilm
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute and a private investor Armin Karu
Sales: Films Boutique
Market Screening
Gropius Bau Cinema
14:35 Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis (Latvia)
Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs
Produced by Kultfilma
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Sales: Eyewell AB
Market Screening
CinemaxX 11
15:00 Pari (Greece, France, Netherlands, Bulgaria)
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Sales: Heretic Outreach
Market Screening
CinemaxX 13
16:00 Mare (Switzerland, Croatia) Panorama / World premiere
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions
Coproduced by Dinaridi Film, ZDF Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, ARTE, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Sales: Be For Films
Festival Screening
Cubix 9
17:30 Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland) Encounters
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by Point Film (RO), Radio and Television of Slovakia (SK), Negativ (CZ), Film and Music Entertainment (IE), Libra Film Productions (RO), Hai Hui Entertainment (RO), sentimentalfilm (SK)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Romanian Film Centre
Sales: Loco Films
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 7
19:30 Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania) Forum / International premiere
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo
Sales: Best Friend Forever
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 4
21:15 Freud (Austria, Germany, Czech Republic) Berlinale Series
Directed by Marvin Kren, Benjamin Hessler, Stefan Brunner
Produced by Satel Film
Coproduced by Bavaria Fiction, Mia Film
Supported by Filmfonds Wien (Vienna Film Fund)
Broadcaster: ORF, Netflix
Sales: ZDF Enterprises
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 1
22:00 Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedz z tego miasta (Poland) Encounters
Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński
Produced by Studio Wilka
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Festival Screening
International