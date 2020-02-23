FNE at Berlinale 2020: European Film Forum: Towards a Greener and More Sustainable European Film Industry

BERLIN: This year, the European Film Forum (EFF) season starts at the Berlinale. The forum will be held on 24 February, from 14:00-16:30 at a new venue the Landesvertretung Schleswig-Holstein, In den Ministergärten 8, 10117 Berlin.
In line with the European Green Deal of the European Commission - the debate will focus on sustainability.
Filmmakers, producers and audiovisual organisations have started to make more and more content about climate change. Film and audiovisual productions are a tool to raise awareness. Not only, today, there is increased awareness of the need to do something about sustainability and more and more companies across the audiovisual value chain are working to reduce the industry’s ecological footprint.
Programme of the event
