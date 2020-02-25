Tuesday 25 February
Party Alert
All parties and events require invitations from the organisers
17:00 Bulgarian Happy Hour
17:00 Georgian National Film Center Cocktail
On the occasion of Georgia celebrating 15 years at the European Film Market
18:00-20:00 European Film Academy Berlinale Reception
Screening Alert
09:00 Mare (Switzerland, Croatia) Panorama / World premiere
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions
Coproduced by Dinaridi Film, ZDF Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, ARTE, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Sales: Be For Films
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 7
09:15 Mucha: The Story of an Artist Who Created a Style (Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Roman Vavra
Sales: New Docs
Market Screening
CinemaxX 17
10:00 Leaf / Lístek (Czech Republic) Generation Kplus / World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Aliona Baranova
and
Mishou (Germany, Bulgaria) Generation Kplus / World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Milen Vitanov
Festival Screening
Urania
11:00 Rounds (Bulgaria, Serbia)
Directed by Stefan Komandarev
Produced by Argo Film in cooperation with Serbia’s SEE Film PRO and with financial participation of France’s Deuxième Ligne Films and EZ Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and Film Center Serbia
Sales: Beta Cinema
Market Screening
CinemaxX 12
11:00 The Campaign / Berliner (Romania)
Directed by Marian Crisan
Produced by Rova Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Salonta City Hall and local investors
Sales: Picture Tree International GmbH
Market Screening
CinemaxX 15
12:30 Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedz z tego miasta (Poland) Encounters
Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński
Produced by Studio Wilka , Extreme Emotions and Bombonierka, coproduced by the Polish National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute, the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, EC1 Lodz – City of Culture, Letko, NoLabel, DI Factory and Gigant Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
World Sales Outsider Pictures
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 1
12:40 Scumbag / Sviňa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská and Rudolf Biermann
Produced by Slovak CinemArt SK, Czech IN Film Praha and Magic Seven Slovakia
Sales: Princ Films
Market Screening
CinemaxX 16
14:30 The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania) Generation 14plus / Documentary / Debut film
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos (Ukraine), Moonmakers (Lithuania) www.moonmakers.lt
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Ukrainian State Agency, IDFA Bertha Fund Classic and IDFA Bertha Fund Europe Co-production
Sales: CAT&Docs
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 1
14:30 Lessons of Love (Poland)
Directed by Małgorzata Goliszewska, Kasia Mateja
Produced by Widok Films, HBO Europe, Pomerania Regional Fund, MX35 Ruzik Wajda Sp. j., Aura Films
Sales: Autlook Filmsales
Market Screening
CinemaxX 16
15:00 Numbers/ Nomery (Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, France) Berlinale Special
Directed by Oleg Sentsov in collaboration with Akhtem Seitablaiev
Produced by 435 Films
Coproduced by Apple Film
Supported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, the Polish Film Institute
Sales: Latido Films
Festival Screening
Cubix 6
15:15 Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedz z tego miasta (Poland) Encounters
Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński
Produced by Studio Wilka , Extreme Emotions and Bombonierka, coproduced by the Polish National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute, the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, EC1 Lodz – City of Culture, Letko, NoLabel, DI Factory and Gigant Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
World Sales Outsider Pictures
Market Screening
CinemaxX 12
18:00 Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland) Encounters
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by Point Film (RO), Radio and Television of Slovakia (SK), Negativ (CZ), Film and Music Entertainment (IE), Libra Film Productions (RO), Hai Hui Entertainment (RO), sentimentalfilm (SK)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Romanian Film Centre
Sales: Loco Films
Festival Screening
Cubix 6
18:00 collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)
Directed by Alexander Nanau
Produced by Romania’s Alexander Nanau Production in coproduction with Luxembourg’s Samsa Film and HBO Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu and MDR Germany
Sales: Cinephil
Market Screening
Dffb Cinema
21:00 Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria) Panorama / World premiere / Debut film
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Sales: Heretic Outreach
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 7
21:30 Atkūrimas (Lithuania) Berlinale Shorts
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Festival Screening
Cubix 9
22:00 FREM (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Forum / International premiere
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Produced by Hypermarket Film
Coproduced by Punkchart Films
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 2
22:30 W.R. – Mysteries of the organism / W.R. – misterije organizma (1971)
Directed by Dusan Makavjev
Produced by Neoplanta (Yugoslavia), Telepool (Germany)
Festival Screening
Arsenal Cinema 1
Wednesday 26 February
Party Alert
All parties and events require invitations from the organisers
11:30 East European Cottbus Brunch
Screening Alert
09:30 Leaf / Lístek (Czech Republic) Generation Kplus / World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Aliona Baranova
and
Mishou (Germany, Bulgaria) Generation Kplus / World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Milen Vitanov
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 1
10:00 Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria) Panorama / World premiere / Debut film
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Sales: Heretic Outreach
Festival Screening
Cubix 7
10:00 The Sleepers (Czech Republic)
Directed by Ivan Zacharias
Sales: HBO Central Europe
Market Screening
Zoo Palast Club A
10:15 Pelican Blood (Germany, Bulgaria)
Directed by Katrin Gebbe
Produced by Verena Gräfe-Höft (Germany) and Mila Voinikova (Bulgaria)
Sales: Films Boutique
Market Screening
Cubix 4
19:00 The Exit of the Trains / Ieşirea trenurilor din gară (Romania) Forum / World premiere
Directed by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă
Produced by microFILM and nomada.solo
Sales: Taskovski Films
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 4
22:00 Mare (Switzerland, Croatia) Panorama / World premiere
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions
Coproduced by Dinaridi Film, ZDF Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, ARTE, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Sales: Be For Films
Festival Screening
Colosseum 1
22:00 Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland) Encounters
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by Point Film (RO), Radio and Television of Slovakia (SK), Negativ (CZ), Film and Music Entertainment (IE), Libra Film Productions (RO), Hai Hui Entertainment (RO), sentimentalfilm (SK)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Romanian Film Centre
Sales: Loco Films
Festival Screening
