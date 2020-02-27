Thursday 27 February
Screening Alert
09:30 Leaf / Lístek (Czech Republic) Generation Kplus / World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Aliona Baranova
and
Mishou (Germany, Bulgaria) Generation Kplus / World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Milen Vitanov
Festival Screening
Filmtheater am Friedrichshain
12:15 FREM (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Produced by Hypermarket Film
Coproduced by Punkchart Films
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Market Screening
CinemaxX 13
12:15 Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia) Berlinale Special
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (F.&.M.E.), Madants, Furia Film, Barrandov Studios and Radio and Television Slovakia
Supported by the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Sales: Films Boutique
Festival Screening (press)
Berlinale Palast
13:30 Mare (Switzerland, Croatia) Panorama / World premiere
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions
Coproduced by Dinaridi Film, ZDF Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, ARTE, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Sales: Be For Films
Festival Screening
International
15:00 The Exit of the Trains / Ieşirea trenurilor din gară (Romania) Forum / World premiere
Directed by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă
Produced by microFILM and nomada.solo
Sales: Taskovski Films
Festival Screening
Delphi Filmpalast
16:15 The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania) Generation 14plus / Documentary / Debut film
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos (Ukraine), Moonmakers (Lithuania) www.moonmakers.lt
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Ukrainian State Agency, IDFA Bertha Fund Classic and IDFA Bertha Fund Europe Co-production
Sales: CAT&Docs
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 2
17:00 Atkūrimas (Lithuania) Berlinale Shorts
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Festival Screening
Colosseum 1
17:30 I Was At Home But / Ich war zuhause, aber (Germany, Serbia)
Directed by Angela Schanelec
Produced by Nachmittagfilm, Dart Film & Video, ZDF/3sat
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Sales: Deutsche Kinemathek
Market Screening
Cubix 3
18:45 Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia) Berlinale Special
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (F.&.M.E.), Madants, Furia Film, Barrandov Studios and Radio and Television Slovakia
Supported by the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Sales: Films Boutique
Festival Screening
Berlinale Special Gala Screening at Berlinale Palast
21:00 Atkūrimas (Lithuania) Berlinale Goes Kiez
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Festival Screening
Moviemento
22:00 Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria) Panorama / World premiere / Debut film
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Sales: Heretic Outreach
Festival Screening
Cubix 7
22:00 What Remains I Re-visited / Was bleibt I Šta ostaje (Germany, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Forum / World premiere
Directed by Clarissa Thieme
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 2
Friday 28 February
Party Alert
All parties and events require invitations from the organisers
18:00-20:00 FIPRESCI and Europa Cinema Label Awards Ceremony
Screening Alert
09:30 Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia) Berlinale Special
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (F.&.M.E.), Madants, Furia Film, Barrandov Studios and Radio and Television Slovakia
Supported by the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Sales: Films Boutique
Festival Screening
Haus der Berliner Festspiele
13:00 Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia) Berlinale Special
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (F.&.M.E.), Madants, Furia Film, Barrandov Studios and Radio and Television Slovakia
Supported by the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Sales: Films Boutique
Festival Screening
Friedrichstadt-Palast
13:30 Atkūrimas (Lithuania) Berlinale Shorts
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Festival Screening (Shorts Take Their Time: Each film followed by a detailed Q&A)
Zoo Palast 3
14:30 Distant Journey / Daleká cesta (Czechoslovakia 1948) Berlinale Classics / Documentary / Digitally restored 2019
Directed by Alfréd Radok
Produced by Československý státní film (CZ)
DCP: Národní filmovy archiv, restoration supervised by Národní filmový archiv and carried out at Universal Productions Partners (UPP)
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 8
16:30 Atkūrimas (Lithuania) Berlinale Shorts
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 3
17:00 The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania) Generation 14plus / Documentary / Debut film
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos (Ukraine), Moonmakers (Lithuania)
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Ukrainian State Agency, IDFA Bertha Fund Classic and IDFA Bertha Fund Europe Co-production
Sales: CAT&Docs
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 1
17:30 Freud (Austria, Germany, Czech Republic) Berlinale Series
Directed by Marvin Kren, Benjamin Hessler, Stefan Brunner
Produced by Satel Film
Coproduced by Bavaria Fiction, Mia Film
Supported by Filmfonds Wien (Vienna Film Fund)
Broadcaster: ORF, Netflix
Sales: ZDF Enterprises
Festival Screening
Neue Kammerspiele (Kleinmachnow)
18:30 There Is No Evil / Sheytan vojud nadarad (Germany, Czech Republic, Iran) Competition
Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof
Produced by Cosmopol Film (Germany), Europe Media Nest (Czech Republic), Filminiran (Iran)
Sales: Films Boutique
Festival Screening
Berlinale Palast
22:00 Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria) Panorama / World premiere / Debut film
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Sales: Heretic Outreach
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 2