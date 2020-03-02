THESSALONIKI: Agora Doc Market, the industry platform of the 22nd Thessaloniki Documentary Festival (5-15 March 2020), will be held from 7 to 14 March 2020. It is the most important market in Southeast Europe, the Mediterranean and the Middle Eastern regions.
For the first time, the Agora Doc Market presents three initiatives aimed at boosting film production in the region: the Thessaloniki Pitching Forum, a coproduction and co-financing platform for creative, television and new media documentaries; the Agora Lab, a development workshop, where internationally acclaimed documentary experts offer free guidance to Greek filmmakers who have projects in the editing stage; and Doc Counseling, offering one-on-one advisory sessions to documentary filmmakers.
Aiming to strengthen the Agora Doc Market, the Festival presents the Golden Alexander award, which will be bestowed upon important figures of the audio-visual sector for their achievements in documentary. The first Golden Alexander award in the history of Agora Doc Market will go to the sales agent Catherine le Clef.
