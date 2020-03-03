THESSALONIKI: The 22nd edition of the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival will be postponed, probably for the end of May/beginning of June 2020, due to coronavirus. However, a significant part of the initiatives and projects hosted by Agora, the development branch of the Festival, will be carried out via the Internet.
The Docs in Progress segment will be carried out online so that awards and cash prizes are bestowed without any delay.
“The safety of the working staff, the audience, the city’s residents and the Festival’s guests from both Greece and abroad are our top-notch priority”, says a press release from the festival, whose 22nd edition was supposed to be held 5-13 March 2020.