FilmNewEurope.com
Search
Home
News
Production
Box Office
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czech Republic
Finland
Lithuania
Poland
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
Serbia
Market Analysis
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Estonia
Hungary
Georgia
Latvia
Lithuania
North Macedonia
Malta
Montenegro
Poland
Romania
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Grants
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Estonia
Finland
Hungary
Georgia
Latvia
Lithuania
North Macedonia
Malta
Montenegro
Poland
Romania
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Festivals
Press releases
FNE TV
More
Cinema Of The Month
Photo gallery
DocBloc
FNE 2020 Agenda for Coproduction Markets, Pitchings and Works-in-Progress
EFP Producers on the Move
ScripTeast Projects - 10 Years
Ji.hlava IDFF Emerging Producers
FNE UNIC Update
FNE CEI AV Innovation Forum 2017
FIPRESCI Warsaw Critics Project
FNE Innovation
WKFF Inspiration Day supported by FNE and CEI 2019
FNE Oscar Watch 2020
More Updates on Coronavirus Impact on Film Industry
Featured
FNE Staff
2020-03-16
font size
decrease font size
increase font size
Print
Email
Film production, cinemas and festivals are being shut down as the Coronavirus spreads across Europe.
Romania
has declared a state of emergency starting 16 March 2020, and it is expected that all cinemas will close, but an official announcement with all requirements is expected for 16 March 2020. Earlier, on 11 March 2020, all mass gatherings of more than 100 people were banned, causing a shutdown of state cinemas closed till 22 March 2020 while the multiplexes continued to operate with less than 100 spectators per screening, two seats between spectators and disinfection measures. On 15 March 2020 authorities decided that all Romanians returning from countries with more than 500 cases of Coronavirus should isolate themselves at home for two weeks. Romania had 139 cases of infection by 16 March 2020.
Cyprus
: From 15 March 2020 Cyprus closes its borders for 15 days to all except Cypriots, Europeans working on the island and people with special permits. The state of emergency includes shutting down cinemas from 16 March till 30 April 2020. Cyprus had 33 cases by 16 March 2020.
Czech Republic:
Amazon Prime show
Carnival Row
halted production in the Czech Republic. Orlando Bloom, who stars in the series, revealed on Instagram that he has to be quarantined for 14 days after his return to the USA. The Czech Republic had 253 cases by 16 March 2020
Malta
: The production of
Jurassic World: Dominion
in Malta was cancelled. Malta imposed a 14 day quarantine starting on 13 March on people arriving from specified high risk countries and is advising its citizens not to travel to countries which already have the virus. Malta had 21 cases up to 16 March 2020.
Estonia
: The 15th edition of the
Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival
has announced that it would take place 1-3 May 2020 if the state of emergency in Estonia is over by 1 May 2020, as it was initially announced. Otherwise, it will go online. The festival was due to take place from 30 April to 3 May 2020. Estonia had 171 cases until 16 March 2020, according to
Worldometer
.
Tweet
back to top
Subscribe to FNE daily»
Search
FNE UNIC Update