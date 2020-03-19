Czech Republic: The Finále Plzeň Film Festival has decided to postpone its upcoming edition due to take place from 16 to 22 April 2020. The team of the festival are currently negotiating with partners and looking for a suitable replacement date in the autumn.
Georgia: The CinéDOC-Tbilisi International Documentary Film Festival, which was scheduled for 23 – 27 April 2020, will be postponed, probably for the autumn. The organisers are currently working on moving some of the training and pitching sessions online.
Romania: The 16th edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival has been postponed from 21-26 April 2020 to a date that will be announced in due time.
Cyprus: The Rialto Theatre and the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth have announced that the 18th edition of the Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2020, including the Children's festival section, is postponed. Nevertheless, the pitching sessions of Dot.on.the.map Industry Days, which were to take place at the coproduction and networking forum that was to take place for the first time within the festival, will be held online. The organisers are looking at the possibility of postponing the festival.
Germany: The European Film Academy cancels all theatre jury screenings planned for 26 April in 40 countries across Europe and beyond. The EFA Young Audience Award will take place in a virtual format which is currently being developed. Anyone between the ages of 12 and 14 is welcome to join the international jury - online. Further information will be available at yaa.europeanfilmawards.eu.