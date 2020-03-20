PARIS: The Festival de Cannes has announced that the festival will not be held 12 to 23 May 2020 as scheduled, due to the Corona Virus crisis. Several options are being considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, until the end of June-beginning of July 2020.
A final decision will be taken “as soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility”, the press release says.
The Marché du Film is expected to announce its plans in relation to the cancellation of the May dates soon. Before the festival’s announcement the Marché du Film chief Jérome Paillard had said that it would run a virtual market on Cinando if the physical event was cancelled. But those plans may change in light of the festival’s possible change to a later date.