BRUSSELS: The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) calls on national governments to do all they can in the weeks and months to come to ensure that European cinemas are able to survive during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Our priority at this moment must be the health of our audiences and the millions of people in our sector dedicated to making the cinema-going experience unique. (…). The entire film and cinema sector is in this together – we will only succeed through supporting each other”, says the press release issued by UNIC on 24 March 2020.
