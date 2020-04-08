COTTBUS: FilmFestival Cottbus is accepting submissions for its 30th anniversary jubilee edition, to be held 3 – 8 November 2020.
The festival, which spotlights films from Central and Eastern Europe, is seeking films for its international competition, its short film competition, and its youth film competition, as well as submissions for its non-competitive sections, which include Polish Horizons, East European hits, and children’s films. The festival distributes some 75,000 EUR in prize money, with almost 50,000 EUR going to the three main competition winners.
The deadline for submissions is 15 July 2020. Films can be submitted at FILM SUBMISSION for 30th FilmFestival Cottbus.