Europa Distribution and FIAD Issue Joint Statement on COVID-19 Impact

BRUSSELS: European film distributors represented by Europa Distribution and the International Federation of Film Distributors’ Associations FIAD have issued a joint call for urgently needed support during the COVID-19 crisis.

The statement declares that the pandemic puts at risk investment in film production, the marketing of culturally diverse films, and international circulation of films. The current boom in online distribution, the statement warns, represents only a fraction of the revenues that can be generated by a full-scale theatrical release. The organisations have called for an emergency fund and access to Creative Europe-MEDIA grants.

The statement lays out specific requests at the state level as well as the European level.

