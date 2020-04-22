FESTIVALS: goEast Offers Festival Films On Demand

WIESBADEN: The 20th edition of the goEast Festival of Central and Eastern European Film will offer selected works from its programme on-demand from 5 to 11 May 2020.

Along with the selection of films, part of the festival will take place in the virtual sphere.

The festival has also decided to change its awarding of cash prizes this year, in a move to show solidarity with filmmakers suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. Instead of awarding four financial awards, the prize money will be distributed equally to the films in both the feature and short film competitions.

The festival’s East-West Talent Lab will take place entirely online, with the 15 participants presenting their projects in an online pitching session on 11 May.