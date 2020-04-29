FNE Podcast: SOFA|School of Film Advancement: Nikolaj Nikitin and Oliver Baumgarten

SOFA helmers Nikolaj Nikitin and Oliver Baumgarten talk about how SOFA is holding its training sessions online during the COVID-19 crisis. They also share the beginnings of SOFA and how the project with sessions in Tbilisi, Warsaw and Vilnius is helping kickstart projects that are developing new ways to connect European films and audiovisual content to audiences. The project is supported by German Federal Foreign Office, the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the EU, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Fundacja Współpracy Polsko-Niemieckiej and the Polish Film Institute.