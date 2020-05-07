EUFCN Issues Common Production Safety Guidelines As Europe Starts To Come Out of Lockdown

BRUSSELS: The European Film Commissions Network and the European Institute for Health and Safety in Film Industry have issued common safety guidelines for filming as countries in Europe start to come out of lockdown. The guidelines provide a roadmap of best practice on film sets for film production in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

The guidelines have ten categories, which cover testing, personal protective equipment, personal disinfection, on-site organisation, temperature measurement, catering, necessary documentation, management during filming, and waste management.

The complete document is available at https://www.ohasfilm.com/ or HERE.