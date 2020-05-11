SOFA Calls for Proposals

.BERLIN: SOFA, the School of Film Advancement has announced that it is accepting project proposals for its eighth edition. Up to eight projects will be selected for the 2021 series of workshops

The workshops will take place in Warsaw from 16 to 21 August 2020, in Tbilisi in April 2021, and in Vilnius in June 2021.

SOFA is seeking film initiators, cultural managers, entrepreneurs, facilitators and catalysts with unique project ideas in the audiovisual world, and professionals with previous experience in cultural management from Central or Eastern Europe, Central Asia, the republics of South Caucasus, Greece, Israel, Germany, or the MENA region.

Applications must be submitted by 20 June 2020.