FESTIVALS: Komandarev Wins goEast with Bulgarian/Serbian/French Coproduction Rounds

WIESBADEN: The Bulgarian/Serbian/French coproduction Rounds directed by Stephan Komandarev won the main prize of the 20th edition of goEast – Festival of Central and Eastern European Cinema in Wiesbaden. Karolis Kaupinis won Best Director for Nova Lituania. The festival took place 6 – 11 May 2020.

The festival's director Heleen Gerritsen said, “For the first time a portion of goEast took place online.” That included the jury’s collaboration on selecting the winners. The festival’s goEast symposium Film Heritage in Transition is scheduled to take place 24 – 27 June. The festival will also present its entire competition section to the public in November 2020.

The complete list of winners follows:

Golden Lily for Best Film:

Rounds / V krug (Bulgaria, Serbia, France)

Directed by Stevan Komandarev

Produced by ARGO Film, SEE Film PRO

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Film Center Serbia

Best Director:

Nova Lituania (Lithuania)

Directed by Karolis Kaupinis

Produced by M-Films

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Award of the Federal Foreign Office for Cultural Diversity

Immortal / Surematu (Estonia, Latvia)

Directed by Ksenia Okhapkina

Honourable Mention

Ivana the Terrible / Ivana cea Groaznică (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Ivana Mladenović

Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84

Coproduced by the Romanian Television, nomada.solo, Verde Stop Arena

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

International Film Critic's Award – FIPRESCI (fiction feature)

International Film Critic's Award – FIPRESCI (documentary film)

State Funeral (Lithuania, Netherlands)

Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

Open Frame Award:

Whispers (Poland)

Directed by Jacek Naglowski, Patryk Jordanowicz

Open Frame Award – Honourable Mention

Babyn Jar (Ukraine)

Directed by Alona Stulii

RhineMain Short Film Award

In Between / Ne Mes (Kosovo)

Directed by Samir Karahoda

RhineMain Short Film Award – Honourable Mention

Virago (Estonia)

Directed by Kerli Kirch Schneider

Renovabis Research Grant for documentary film projects with a human rights focus

Home is Where the Films Are (Kosovo)

Directed by More Raça

goEast Development Award

SHUT THE FUCK UP! (Ukraine)

Directed by Taisiia Kutuzova