FESTIVALS: Komandarev Wins goEast with Bulgarian/Serbian/French Coproduction Rounds

The festival's director Heleen Gerritsen said, “For the first time a portion of goEast took place online.” That included the jury’s collaboration on selecting the winners. The festival’s goEast symposium Film Heritage in Transition is scheduled to take place 24 – 27 June. The festival will also present its entire competition section to the public in November 2020.
The complete list of winners follows:
Golden Lily for Best Film:
Rounds / V krug (Bulgaria, Serbia, France)
Directed by Stevan Komandarev
Produced by ARGO Film, SEE Film PRO
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Film Center Serbia
Best Director:
Nova Lituania (Lithuania)
Directed by Karolis Kaupinis
Produced by M-Films
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Award of the Federal Foreign Office for Cultural Diversity
Immortal / Surematu (Estonia, Latvia)
Directed by Ksenia Okhapkina
Honourable Mention
Ivana the Terrible / Ivana cea Groaznică (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Ivana Mladenović
Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84
Coproduced by the Romanian Television, nomada.solo, Verde Stop Arena
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia
International Film Critic's Award – FIPRESCI (fiction feature)
Rounds / V krug (Bulgaria, Serbia, France)
Directed by Stevan Komandarev
Produced by ARGO Film, SEE Film PRO
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Film Center Serbia
International Film Critic's Award – FIPRESCI (documentary film)
State Funeral (Lithuania, Netherlands)
Directed by Sergei Loznitsa
Open Frame Award:
Whispers (Poland)
Directed by Jacek Naglowski, Patryk Jordanowicz
Open Frame Award – Honourable Mention
Babyn Jar (Ukraine)
Directed by Alona Stulii
RhineMain Short Film Award
In Between / Ne Mes (Kosovo)
Directed by Samir Karahoda
RhineMain Short Film Award – Honourable Mention
Virago (Estonia)
Directed by Kerli Kirch Schneider
Renovabis Research Grant for documentary film projects with a human rights focus
Home is Where the Films Are (Kosovo)
Directed by More Raça
goEast Development Award
SHUT THE FUCK UP! (Ukraine)
Directed by Taisiia Kutuzova