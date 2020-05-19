CICAE Announces Second Round of Applications for 17th Art Cinema = Action + Management

The CICAE is glad to announce that the second round of applications for 17th Art Cinema = Action + Management, the next International training course for independent cinema exhibitors, is open.

Dates

The course, co-financed by Creative Europe MEDIA sub-programme, will take place from August 31st until September 6th, on the campus island of San Servolo, in Venice (Italy).

Content of the Training course

Art Cinema = Action + Management (ACAM) is the only international course specifically dedicated to art and independent cinema exhibitors, gathering professionals from all over the world. In a context of rapid technological change and strong competition with diverse forms of entertainment, this training programme offers trainees a place to reflect on their practices and learn from the experiences of dozens of professionals.

The course will be divided into 2 sessions: one for Junior participants and one for Executives. Trainees will share lectures and panel discussion together. But each group will also have its own programme, with a (Re)Start your cinema workshop for Juniors and one-to-one mentoring sessions for Executives, based on their specific professional challenges.

The programme will include:

Networkingwith colleagues and cinema professionals.

Mentoring sessions on specific problems

In-depth workshops covering diverse topics, such as: green cinema, innovation models for the arthouse exhibition, digital marketing and data analysis, business planning and budgeting, technological evolution in cinema exhibition.

Best practices, insights and tips.

Panel discussions and roundtablesabout important themes of the industry

Costs

Training fee for 2020 – Junior session 1950€ / Executive session 1650€.

Tuition fee includes:

Training material (print and online resources) + pedagogical costs

Accommodation on the campus island of San Servolo (Venice, Italy)

Breakfast + Lunch vouchers for the island’s canteen

Accreditation to the 77th Venice International Film Festival (which include free transportation on the line that connects Venice and San Servolo to the festival´s venue, for the entire duration of the festival. Festival starts on September 2nd)

Submission and deadline

The deadline for submissions is May 15th. Applications must be submitted by filling out the form on the official website.

We recommend that applicants coming from countries far from Italy, and those who will need to ask for a visa, to submit their application as soon as possible to have enough time to organize their travel to Venice.

An Intermediate knowledge of the English language is required.



More detailed information about the course can be found on the CICAE website, as well as on the FAQ page.

CONTACTS

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. // Website: www.cicae.org

Facebook – Instagram

