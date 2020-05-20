FESTIVALS: Thessaloniki Doc Fest Opens Online

THESSALONIKI: The 22nd edition of the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival goes online from 19 to 28 May 2020. A total of 210 films will be screened, along with live open discussions.

Users in Greece will be able to register to see the documentaries free of charge.

The festival has three competition sections and an overview of Greek documentaries consisting of 77 productions. This year’s tributes are dedicated to animated documentary, the Anthropocene Epoch, and the world of memes in humorous and political documentaries.

The films in the Feature Length International Competition are:

Sing Me a Song (France, Germany, Switzerland)

Directed by Tomas Balmes

King of the Cruise (Netherlands)

Directed by Sophie Dros

Meanwhile on Earth (Sweden)

Directed by Carl Olsson

The Prophet and the Space Aliens (Israel, Austria, South Africa)

Directed by Yoav Shamir

Acasa, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film, Kino Company

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Romanian Television (TVR), Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio

The Fourth Character (Greece)

Directed by Katerina Patroni

The Music of Things (Greece)

Directed by Menios Carayannis

The Unknown Athenians (Greece, Germany)

Directed by Angeliki Antoniou

Slow News (Italy)

Directed by Alberto Puliafito

Welcome to Chechnya (USA)

Directed by David France