FESTIVALS: Thessaloniki Doc Fest Opens Online

Users in Greece will be able to register to see the documentaries free of charge.
The festival has three competition sections and an overview of Greek documentaries consisting of 77 productions. This year’s tributes are dedicated to animated documentary, the Anthropocene Epoch, and the world of memes in humorous and political documentaries.
The films in the Feature Length International Competition are:
Sing Me a Song (France, Germany, Switzerland)
Directed by Tomas Balmes
King of the Cruise (Netherlands)
Directed by Sophie Dros
Meanwhile on Earth (Sweden)
Directed by Carl Olsson
The Prophet and the Space Aliens (Israel, Austria, South Africa)
Directed by Yoav Shamir
Acasa, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film, Kino Company
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Romanian Television (TVR), Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio
The Fourth Character (Greece)
Directed by Katerina Patroni
The Music of Things (Greece)
Directed by Menios Carayannis
The Unknown Athenians (Greece, Germany)
Directed by Angeliki Antoniou
Slow News (Italy)
Directed by Alberto Puliafito
Welcome to Chechnya (USA)
Directed by David France