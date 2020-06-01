Ten CEE Films Receive Eurimages Support

The complete list of supported film productions follows:
Sabattier Effect (North Macedonia, Serbia)
Directed by Eleonora Veninova (North Macedonia) - €88 000
Every Single Minute (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)
Directed by Erika Hnikova (Czech Republic) - €61 000 Documentary
As I Close My Eyes (Switzerland, Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Konstantin Bojanov (Bulgaria) - €160 000
The Conference (Russian Federation, Estonia)
Directed by Ivan Tverdovsky (Russian Federation) - €80 000
How I Learned to Fly (Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia)
Directed by Radivoje Raša Andric (Serbia) - €150 000
Three (Spain, France, Lithuania)
Directed by Juanjo Giménez (Spain) - €300 000
Dry Land (Poland, Italy, Czech Republic)
Directed by Agnieszka Woszczynska (Poland) - €180 000
Stray Bodies (Greece, Switzerland, Italy, Bulgaria)
Directed by Elina Psykou (Greece) - €139 000 Documentary
Saving One Who Was Dead (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)
Directed by Vaclav Kadrnka (Czech Republic) - €130 000
Pink Moon (ex Methusalem) (The Netherlands, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Floor van der Meulen (The Netherlands) - €250 000
Lucy goes Gangsta (Germany, The Netherlands)
Directed by Till Endemann (Germany) - €150 000
Sleep (The Netherlands, Belgium)
Directed by Jan-Willem Van Ewijk (The Netherlands) - €230 000
Kerr (Turkey, Greece, France)
Directed by Tayfun Pirselimoglu (Turkey) - €70 000
Storm (Norway, Sweden)
Directed by Erika Calmeyer (Norway) - €200 000
Boy from Heaven (Sweden, France, Finland)
Directed by Tarik Saleh (Sweden) - €470 000
A Greyhound of a Girl (Luxembourg, Italy)
Directed by Enzo D'Alo (Italy) - €430 000 Animation film
The Flats (France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Ireland)
Directed by Alessandra Celesia (Italy, France) - €110 000 Documentary
In Absentia (Ireland, United Kingdom, France)
Directed by Colm Quinn (Ireland), Jim Sheridan (Ireland) - €280 000 Documentary
Shanghai Youth (France, Luxembourg, China, The Netherlands)
Directed by Wang Bing (China - France) - €130 000 Documentary
Bamako Twist (France, Canada)
Directed by Robert Guédiguian (France) - €470 000
Dreamers (Switzerland, Germany)
Directed by Stéphanie Barbey (Switzerland), Luc Peter (Switzerland) - €100 000 Documentary
Power of Love (Germany, Finland)
Directed by Jonas Rothlaender (Germany) - €120 000
Joan Verra (France, Germany, Ireland)
Directed by Laurent Larivière (France) - €400 000
Happy Holidays (Germany, Palestine, France, Turkey)
Directed by Scandar Copti (Palestine - Israel) - €190 000
La Abuela (Spain, France)
Directed by Paco Plaza (Spain) - €250 000
Alcarràs (Spain, Italy)
Directed by Carla Simon (Spain) - €380 000
My Fairy Troublemaker (Luxembourg, Germany)
Directed by Caroline Origer (Luxembourg) - €500 000 Animation film
See You Friday Robinson (France, Switzerland)
Directed by Mitra Farahani (Iran - France) - €120 000 Documentary