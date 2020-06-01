Ten CEE Films Receive Eurimages Support

STRASBOURG: The Eurimages board granted 6,138,000 EUR to 28 film projects, including 10 CEE coproductions, in an online meeting of its 158th session. North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Poland, Estonia and Croatia each had at least one project receiving support.

The complete list of supported film productions follows:

Sabattier Effect (North Macedonia, Serbia)

Directed by Eleonora Veninova (North Macedonia) - €88 000

Every Single Minute (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)

Directed by Erika Hnikova (Czech Republic) - €61 000 Documentary

As I Close My Eyes (Switzerland, Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Konstantin Bojanov (Bulgaria) - €160 000

The Conference (Russian Federation, Estonia)

Directed by Ivan Tverdovsky (Russian Federation) - €80 000

How I Learned to Fly (Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia)

Directed by Radivoje Raša Andric (Serbia) - €150 000

Three (Spain, France, Lithuania)

Directed by Juanjo Giménez (Spain) - €300 000

Dry Land (Poland, Italy, Czech Republic)

Directed by Agnieszka Woszczynska (Poland) - €180 000

Stray Bodies (Greece, Switzerland, Italy, Bulgaria)

Directed by Elina Psykou (Greece) - €139 000 Documentary

Saving One Who Was Dead (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)

Directed by Vaclav Kadrnka (Czech Republic) - €130 000

Pink Moon (ex Methusalem) (The Netherlands, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Floor van der Meulen (The Netherlands) - €250 000

Lucy goes Gangsta (Germany, The Netherlands)

Directed by Till Endemann (Germany) - €150 000

Sleep (The Netherlands, Belgium)

Directed by Jan-Willem Van Ewijk (The Netherlands) - €230 000

Kerr (Turkey, Greece, France)

Directed by Tayfun Pirselimoglu (Turkey) - €70 000

Storm (Norway, Sweden)

Directed by Erika Calmeyer (Norway) - €200 000

Boy from Heaven (Sweden, France, Finland)

Directed by Tarik Saleh (Sweden) - €470 000

A Greyhound of a Girl (Luxembourg, Italy)

Directed by Enzo D'Alo (Italy) - €430 000 Animation film

The Flats (France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Ireland)

Directed by Alessandra Celesia (Italy, France) - €110 000 Documentary

In Absentia (Ireland, United Kingdom, France)

Directed by Colm Quinn (Ireland), Jim Sheridan (Ireland) - €280 000 Documentary

Shanghai Youth (France, Luxembourg, China, The Netherlands)

Directed by Wang Bing (China - France) - €130 000 Documentary

Bamako Twist (France, Canada)

Directed by Robert Guédiguian (France) - €470 000

Dreamers (Switzerland, Germany)

Directed by Stéphanie Barbey (Switzerland), Luc Peter (Switzerland) - €100 000 Documentary

Power of Love (Germany, Finland)

Directed by Jonas Rothlaender (Germany) - €120 000

Joan Verra (France, Germany, Ireland)

Directed by Laurent Larivière (France) - €400 000

Happy Holidays (Germany, Palestine, France, Turkey)

Directed by Scandar Copti (Palestine - Israel) - €190 000

La Abuela (Spain, France)

Directed by Paco Plaza (Spain) - €250 000

Alcarràs (Spain, Italy)

Directed by Carla Simon (Spain) - €380 000

My Fairy Troublemaker (Luxembourg, Germany)

Directed by Caroline Origer (Luxembourg) - €500 000 Animation film

See You Friday Robinson (France, Switzerland)

Directed by Mitra Farahani (Iran - France) - €120 000 Documentary