connecting cottbus 2020 Calls for Projects

The 22nd edition of the pitching forum will take place 4 – 6 November 2020 at the Cottbus Film Festival. Thirteen feature fiction projects in development (cocoPITCH) and six works in post-production (cocoWIP) will be selected and presented. The selected films will be announced in early September.

“We are curious to see how stories and content have evolved in the past months; we look forward to your submissions,” connecting cottbus director Marjorie Bendeck said in a statement. “As much as we would like to meet and embrace each other soon, we must remain attentive to how the situation unfolds. Our team is currently devising an appropriate setting to connect and celebrate Eastern European cinema in November.”