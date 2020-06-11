11-06-2020

connecting cottbus 2020 Calls for Projects

COTTBUS: The East-West coproduction market connecting cottbus is accepting applications for cocoPITCH through 15 July 2020 and for cocoWIP through 20 August.

The 22nd edition of the pitching forum will take place 4 – 6 November 2020 at the Cottbus Film Festival. Thirteen feature fiction projects in development (cocoPITCH) and six works in post-production (cocoWIP) will be selected and presented. The selected films will be announced in early September.

“We are curious to see how stories and content have evolved in the past months; we look forward to your submissions,” connecting cottbus director Marjorie Bendeck said in a statement. “As much as we would like to meet and embrace each other soon, we must remain attentive to how the situation unfolds. Our team is currently devising an appropriate setting to connect and celebrate Eastern European cinema in November.”

