BERLIN: Applications for the 17th Art Cinema = Action + Management training programme will close on 15 June 2020. The programme will take place 31 August – 6 September.

The CICAE sponsored workshop will focus on the effect that a crisis has on cinema exhibition and possible solutions. A key aspect will be a workshop on how to restart a cinema.

ACAM 2020 will offer online content as well as an on-location session. In addition CICAE is collaborating with the Venice Production Bridge to bring the training programme within the framework of the Venice Film Market.