Slovakia, Georgia and Estonia Pitch at Annecy

ANNECY: Animated projects from Slovakia, Georgia and Estonia are pitching at Annecy’s Mifa market, running through 30 June 2020.

Slovakia is represented by I Want to Know! / Chcem Vedie!, a TV series that answers pre-schoolers’ questions. The 11-minute, 13-episode puppet animation is directed by Martin Smatana and produced by Peter Badac for BFilm. Smatana is also bringing his self-produced short film Hello Summer.

Estonia, Belarus and Russia are coproducing the teen/young adult animated VR programme Under the Pillow / Pod Podushkoi. The project is directed by Georgy Molodtsov and produced by Estonia’s Film XR.

Georgia sends the short film project New Look for Lion produced and directed by Ana Chubinidze for The Pocket Studio. The seven-minute film uses puppets and 2D computer animation.