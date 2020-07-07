Ten CEE Films Receive Eurimages Funding

The time restrictions for Eurimages grants will be extended from 12 months to 20 months, in recognition of the difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following CEE projects received Eurimages support:
The Delegation (Poland, Germany, Israel)
Directed by Asaf Saban (Romania - Israel) – €290 000
Produced by Koi Studio (Poland), In Good Company (Germany), Gum Films (Israel)
Victim (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Michal Blaško (Slovak Republic) - €140 000
Produced by Nutprodukcia (Slovakia), Nutprodukcia (Czech Republic), Electric Sheep (Germany)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund and Creative Europe - MEDIA
La Civil (Belgium, Romania)
Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai (Belgium) - €225 0000
Produced by Mobra Films (Romania), Menuetto (Belgium), Les Film du Fleuve (Belgium), One for the Road (Belgium)
The Man of a Thousand Faces (France, Poland) Documentary
Directed by Sonia Kronlund (France) - €100 000
Produced by Madants (Poland), Chaz Productions (France)
Traces (Croatia, Lithuania)
Directed by Dubravka Turic (Croatia) - €140 000
Produced by Kinorama (Croatia), Corona Film (Croatia), Tremora (Lithuania)
White Plastic Sky (Hungary, Slovak Republic) Animation film
Directed by Tibor Bánóczki (Hungary), Sarolta Szabó (Hungary) - €400 000
Produced by Artichoke (Slovakia)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria)
Directed by Tonislav Hristov (Bulgaria) - €137 000
Produced by Soul Food Ltd (Bulgaria), Making Movies (Finland), Mali Budo (Finland)
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Good Life (Sweden, Lithuania, Finland), Documentary
Directed by Viktorija Siaulyte (Lithuania),, Marta Dauliute (Lithuania-Sweden) - €50 000
Produced by Just A Moment (Lithuania), MDEMC (Sweden), Hillstream Pictures (Finland)
Disco Boy (France, Italy, Poland)
Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzese (Italy) - €350 000
Produced by Films Grand Huit (France), Dugong (Italy), Donten & Lacroix Films (Poland)
Supported by the Polish Film Insitute
The Nightsiren (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Tereza Nvotova (Slovak Republic) - €260 000
Produced by BFILM (Slovakia), moloko film (Czech Republic), Silvera Productions (France)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund