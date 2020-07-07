Ten CEE Films Receive Eurimages Funding

STRASBOURG: Ten CEE films were among the 26 films receiving Eurimages support at the June 2020 meeting. A total of 6,137,000 EUR was allotted. The CEE coproductions included the sole animation film and two of the five documentaries, and received one-third of the total funds.

The time restrictions for Eurimages grants will be extended from 12 months to 20 months, in recognition of the difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following CEE projects received Eurimages support:

The Delegation (Poland, Germany, Israel)

Directed by Asaf Saban (Romania - Israel) – €290 000

Produced by Koi Studio (Poland), In Good Company (Germany), Gum Films (Israel)

Victim (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Michal Blaško (Slovak Republic) - €140 000

Produced by Nutprodukcia (Slovakia), Nutprodukcia (Czech Republic), Electric Sheep (Germany)

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund and Creative Europe - MEDIA

La Civil (Belgium, Romania)

Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai (Belgium) - €225 0000

Produced by Mobra Films (Romania), Menuetto (Belgium), Les Film du Fleuve (Belgium), One for the Road (Belgium)

The Man of a Thousand Faces (France, Poland) Documentary

Directed by Sonia Kronlund (France) - €100 000

Produced by Madants (Poland), Chaz Productions (France)

Traces (Croatia, Lithuania)

Directed by Dubravka Turic (Croatia) - €140 000

Produced by Kinorama (Croatia), Corona Film (Croatia), Tremora (Lithuania)

White Plastic Sky (Hungary, Slovak Republic) Animation film

Directed by Tibor Bánóczki (Hungary), Sarolta Szabó (Hungary) - €400 000

Produced by Artichoke (Slovakia)

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria)

Directed by Tonislav Hristov (Bulgaria) - €137 000

Produced by Soul Food Ltd (Bulgaria), Making Movies (Finland), Mali Budo (Finland)

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Good Life (Sweden, Lithuania, Finland), Documentary

Directed by Viktorija Siaulyte (Lithuania),, Marta Dauliute (Lithuania-Sweden) - €50 000

Produced by Just A Moment (Lithuania), MDEMC (Sweden), Hillstream Pictures (Finland)

Disco Boy (France, Italy, Poland)

Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzese (Italy) - €350 000

Produced by Films Grand Huit (France), Dugong (Italy), Donten & Lacroix Films (Poland)

Supported by the Polish Film Insitute

The Nightsiren (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, France)

Directed by Tereza Nvotova (Slovak Republic) - €260 000

Produced by BFILM (Slovakia), moloko film (Czech Republic), Silvera Productions (France)

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund