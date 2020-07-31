31-07-2020

Registrations Open for the 5th European Arthouse Cinema Day

BERLIN: Registration is open for the 5th edition of the European Arthouse Cinema Day, set to take place all over the world on 8 November 2020. The CICAE and Europa Cinemas team up again to celebrate the engagement of movie theatres in favour for a European living cultural diversity through very rich and exclusive programmes.

In 2019 more than 620 cinemas in 38 countries participated.

