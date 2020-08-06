UNIC Urges Support for Cinema First Strategy

BRUSSELS: The International Union of Cinemas ( UNIC ) has issued a statement urging support for a ‘cinema first’ strategy and warns that new content must be released in cinemas first and observe a significant theatrical window, both elements being essential for the survival of the European cinema industry after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released on 5 August 2020, UNIC also says: “More than ever, decisions across the industry need to be made with a long-term perspective. If our studio partners oblige cinemas to wait until the sector emerges from the crisis in the USA before supplying new content, it will prove too late for many European cinemas and their dedicated workforce.”

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) represents cinema trade associations and operators across 38 European territories.

Click HERE to read the full statement.