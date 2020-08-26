Films from FNE Partner Countries in the EFA Documentary Selection

BERLIN: Two Romanian majority coproductions, one Hungarian production and two Lithuanian minority coproductions are among the 13 titles recommended for nomination for the European Film Awards 2020, which will take place in Reykjavik on 12 December 2020.

Rada Šešić (Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, Croatia) was a member of the EFA Documentary Committee who decided the selection.

The five documentary nominations will be voted on by the European Film Academy members and they will also vote the European Documentary 2020.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted by EFA:

Acasa, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

collective (Romania, Luxembourg)

Directed by Alexander Nanau

State Funeral (the Netherlands, Lithuania)

Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania)

Directed by Iryna Tsilyk

The Euphoria of Being (Hungary)

Directed by Réka Szabó

