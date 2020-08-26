Films from FNE Partner Countries in the EFA Documentary Selection

Rada Šešić (Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, Croatia) was a member of the EFA Documentary Committee who decided the selection.
The five documentary nominations will be voted on by the European Film Academy members and they will also vote the European Documentary 2020.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted by EFA:
Acasa, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
collective (Romania, Luxembourg)
Directed by Alexander Nanau
State Funeral (the Netherlands, Lithuania)
Directed by Sergei Loznitsa
The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania)
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
The Euphoria of Being (Hungary)
Directed by Réka Szabó
