FNE at Venice 2020: Films from FNE Partner Countries at the 77th Venice FF

Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo is also in main Competition with his US/ Canadian coproduction Pieces Of A Woman, starring Shia LaBoeuf and Vanessa Kirby.
Screening in other sections of the festival are films from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania.
Find below all the films from the FNE partner countries selected at the Venice Film Festival 2020.
FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2020:
OFFICIAL SELECTION:
COMPETITION:
Never Gonna Snow Again (Poland, Germany)
Directed by: Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert
Produced by: Lava Films (PL)
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)
Directed by: Jasmila Žbanić
Produced by: Deblokada (BA)
Coproduced by: coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)
Supported by: Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute
Pieces Of A Woman (USA/ Canada)
Directed by Kornel Mundruczo
HORIZONS FEATURE FILMS:
Nowhere Special (Italy, UK, Romania)
Directed by: Uberto Pasolini
Produced by: Picomedia SRL (IT), Nowhere Special Ltd (UK), Digital Cube (RO), in association with RAI Cinema
Supported by: Northern Ireland Screen, the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages
HORIZONS SHORT FILMS – COMPETITION:
Places (Lithuania)
Directed by Vytautas Katkus
Out of Competition – Fiction:
Mosquito State (Poland)
Directed by Filip Jan Rymsza
Produced by WFDiF
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
VENICE DAYS:
COMPETITION:
Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Hungary)
Directed by Lili Horvat
Produced by Poste Restante
Supported by the Hungarian National Film Institute
Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Ivan Ikea
Produced by SENSE Production
Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages
Conference (Russia, Estonia, Italy, UK)
Directed by Ivan Tverdovskiy
Produced by Vega Film (RU), Ark Pictures (RU), Nafta Films (EE)
Coproduced by Reason8 Films (UK), Revolver Films production (IT)
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute , the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Eurimages
The Whaler Boy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Philipp Yuryev
Produced by Orka Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
MIU MIU WOMEN’s TALES:
Nightwalk (Italy, Poland)
Directed by Malgorzata Szumowska
CRITICS WEEK:
COMPETITION:
Thoul Shalt Not Hate / Non odiare (Italy, Poland)
Directed by Mauro Mancini
Produced by Movimento Film
Coproduced by Agresywna Banda, Rai Cinema, in cooperation with Notorious Picture
Supported by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities – Directorate General for Cinema, the Polish Film Institute, Regione Lazio; in collaboration with Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission
The Flood Won’t Come / Tvano nebus (Lithuania)
Directed by Marat Sargsyan
Produced by Tremora
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
SPECIAL EVENTS - CLOSING FILM:
The Rossellinis (Italy, Latvia)
Directed by Alessandro Rossellini
Produced by B&B Film
Coproduced by VFS Films, Rai Cinema in association with Istituto Luce Cinecitta