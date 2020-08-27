FNE at Venice 2020: Films from FNE Partner Countries at the 77th Venice FF

VENICE: Polish/German coproduction Never Gonna Snow Again by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert, and the new film by Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?, a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France and Norway have been selected for the main Competition of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival (2-13 September 2020).

Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo is also in main Competition with his US/ Canadian coproduction Pieces Of A Woman, starring Shia LaBoeuf and Vanessa Kirby.

Screening in other sections of the festival are films from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania.

Find below all the films from the FNE partner countries selected at the Venice Film Festival 2020.

FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2020:

OFFICIAL SELECTION:

COMPETITION:

Never Gonna Snow Again (Poland, Germany)

Directed by: Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

Produced by: Lava Films (PL)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)

Directed by: Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by: Deblokada (BA)

Coproduced by: coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)

Supported by: Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

Pieces Of A Woman (USA/ Canada)

Directed by Kornel Mundruczo

HORIZONS FEATURE FILMS:

Nowhere Special (Italy, UK, Romania)

Directed by: Uberto Pasolini

Produced by: Picomedia SRL (IT), Nowhere Special Ltd (UK), Digital Cube (RO), in association with RAI Cinema

Supported by: Northern Ireland Screen, the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages

HORIZONS SHORT FILMS – COMPETITION:



Places (Lithuania)

Directed by Vytautas Katkus

Out of Competition – Fiction:

Mosquito State (Poland)

Directed by Filip Jan Rymsza

Produced by WFDiF

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

VENICE DAYS:

COMPETITION:

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Hungary)

Directed by Lili Horvat

Produced by Poste Restante

Supported by the Hungarian National Film Institute

Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivan Ikea

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages

Conference (Russia, Estonia, Italy, UK)

Directed by Ivan Tverdovskiy

Produced by Vega Film (RU), Ark Pictures (RU), Nafta Films (EE)

Coproduced by Reason8 Films (UK), Revolver Films production (IT)

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute , the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Eurimages

The Whaler Boy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Philipp Yuryev

Produced by Orka Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

MIU MIU WOMEN’s TALES:

Nightwalk (Italy, Poland)

Directed by Malgorzata Szumowska

CRITICS WEEK:

COMPETITION:

Thoul Shalt Not Hate / Non odiare (Italy, Poland)

Directed by Mauro Mancini

Produced by Movimento Film

Coproduced by Agresywna Banda, Rai Cinema, in cooperation with Notorious Picture

Supported by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities – Directorate General for Cinema, the Polish Film Institute, Regione Lazio; in collaboration with Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission

The Flood Won’t Come / Tvano nebus (Lithuania)

Directed by Marat Sargsyan

Produced by Tremora

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

SPECIAL EVENTS - CLOSING FILM:

The Rossellinis (Italy, Latvia)

Directed by Alessandro Rossellini

Produced by B&B Film

Coproduced by VFS Films, Rai Cinema in association with Istituto Luce Cinecitta