European VoD Meetings in Venice

VENICE: The four-day training course European VoD Meetings is running in Venice through 4 September 2020, following the COVID-19 forced cancellation of its March workshop in Sofia.

The European VoD Meetings are organised by EuroVoD, in partnership with the International Venice Film Festival and Venice Production Bridge, gathering 30 participants from 11 nationalities and representing 25 companies. Of the participants, 18 opted to access the online training package, which is available to them through 30 September.

The current workshop focuses on tech and marketing innovation for online services.

The programme will culminate on 4 September with the 2nd edition of the VoD Market Day, which will take place at the Hotel Excelsior, Lido di Venezia, and online, via the Venice Production Bridge Live Channel. The day will consist of a conference and one-to-one meetings.

EUROVOD is the association of European Video on Demand platforms specialised in art-house, independent and European cinema. Created in 2010 by a group of European VoD platforms sharing the same vision, the association strives since then to defend and promote cultural diversity and the use of Video on Demand as a legal channel for the distribution of audiovisual content.