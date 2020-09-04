04-09-2020

FNE TV at VENICE 2020: CICAE Training Programme for Arthouse Cinema Professionals Kicks Off in Venice

VENICE: The 17th Edition of the CICAE training programme for arthouse and independent exhibitors, which runs from 31 August to 6 September this year on the island of San Servolo in Venice, has kicked off despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. CICAE has decided to share with FNE TV and its viewers some of the highlights of the event in a series of video reports.

cicae logoClick HERE for the video report by Francesco Clerici.

