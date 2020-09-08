08-09-2020

FNE at Venice 2020: FNE Podcast: CICAE Training Boglárka Nagy and Javier Pachón

By

VENICE: Boglarka Nagy, head of studies of the CICAE Training, and CICAE trainer Javier Pachón discuss the latest edition of CICAE training for arthouse and independent exhibitors, that just wrapped on the island of San Servolo in Venice (31 August-6 September 2020). They share with us how they organised one of the first on site events in the cinema industry to take place since the pandemic and the challenges of combining on site and online training and the importance of people meeting and networking even in these difficult times.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.

Published in Region

Latest from FNE Staff

More in this category: « FNE TV at VENICE 2020: CICAE Training Programme for Arthouse Cinema Professionals in Venice