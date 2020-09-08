FNE at Venice 2020: FNE Podcast: CICAE Training Boglárka Nagy and Javier Pachón

VENICE: Boglarka Nagy, head of studies of the CICAE Training, and CICAE trainer Javier Pachón discuss the latest edition of CICAE training for arthouse and independent exhibitors, that just wrapped on the island of San Servolo in Venice (31 August-6 September 2020). They share with us how they organised one of the first on site events in the cinema industry to take place since the pandemic and the challenges of combining on site and online training and the importance of people meeting and networking even in these difficult times.