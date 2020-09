VENICE: Film New Europe ( FNE ) teamed up with EUROVOD in Venice this year to celebrate the innovation and creative ideas that have kept our European filmmakers moving forward even under the difficult conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Venice is the first major film event to take place on site since the pandemic and our event celebrated this by bringing film professionals together on the island of San Servolo in the Venice lagoon – with proper social distancing of course.

For a photo gallery of the event click HERE.