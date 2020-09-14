FNE at Venice 2020: Venice Prize Winners: Nomadland Wins Golden Lion

VENICE: Nomadland (USA) directed by Chloé Zhao (USA) was awarded the top prize in the main competition of 77th Venice Film Festival, which took place from 2 to 12 September 2020. The Italian festival on the Venice Lido was the first major film event to take place on site since the global COVID pandemic shut down film festivals, cinemas and events around the world in early March this year.

Despite social distancing, which reduced crowds, and the stringent safety measures in place, the event drew major celebrities and film professionals from around the world. The final closing ceremony hosted by Anna Foglietta on Saturday night was a deeply moving event. Those who had managed to make it to Venice were rewarded with an outstanding programme of films and a chance to witness the rebirth of live cinema events.

Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó scored a hit with his Canadian/US/Hungarian coproduction Pieces of a Woman, which screened in the main competition. Vanessa Kirby was awarded the Best Actress prize for her role in the film, which is a coproduction with Budapest based Proton Cinema.

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway) directed by Jasmila Žbanić, which also screened in the main competition, scored three collateral awards, while the Polish film Never Gonna Snow Again (Poland, Germany) directed by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert, which screened in the main competition, won rave reviews and international sales during the festival as well as a collateral award for issues related to the environment. The Whaler Boy/ Kitoboy (Russia, Poland, Belgium) directed by Philipp Yuryev, which screened in Venice Days, also picked up several collateral awards as did another Polish coproduction Thou Shalt Not Hate / Non odiare (Italy, Poland) directed by Mauro Mancini, which screened in the Venice Critics Week.

Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina) directed by Ivan Ikić, which screened in the Venice Days programme of the festival, won the much coveted Europa Cinemas Label Award.

FNE and EUROVOD cohosted a cocktail to celebrate the return of cinema professionals to the live festival event of this year’s Venice and the innovative ways cinema professionals have found to keep working despite the pandemic. Click HERE for the photos.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Venice 77 Competition

Golden Lion for Best Film

Nomadland (USA)

Directed by Chloé Zhao (USA)

Grand Jury Prize

New Order / Nuevo Orden (Mexico, France)

Directed by Michel Franco

Best Director

Kiyoshi Kurosawa for the film Wife of a Spy / Spy No Tsuma (Japan)

Special Jury Prize

Dear Comrades ! / Dorogie Tovarischi ! (Russia)

Directed by Andrei Konchalovsky

Best Screenplay

Chaitanya Tamhane for for the film The Disciple (India)

Best Actress

Vanessa Kirby for her role in Pieces of a Woman (Canada, USA, Hungary)

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó

Coproduced by Proton Cinema

Best Actor

Pierfrancesco Favino for his role in the film Padrenostro (Italy)

Directed by Claudio Noce

Marcello Mastroianni Award

Best Young Actor or Actress

Rouhollah Zamani for the film Sun Children / Khorship (Iran)

Directed by Majid Majidi

Orizzonti

Orizzonti Best Film

The Wasteland / Dashte Khamoush (Iran)

Directed by Ahmad Bahrami

Orizzonti Best Director

Genus Pan / Lav Diaz for Lahi, Hayop (Philippines)

Orizzonti Jury Prize

Listen (UK, Portugal)

Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa

Orizzonti Best Screen Play

Pietro Castellitto for the film I Predatori (Italy)

Orizzonti Best Actress

Khansa Batma in the film Zanka Contact (France, Morocco, Belgium)

Directed by Ismaël El Iraki

Orizzonti Best Actor

Yahya Mahayni in the film The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia, France, Germany, Belgium, Sweden)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Orizzonti Best Short Film

Entre Tu Y Milagros (Colombia, USA)

Directed by Mariana Saffon

Venice Short Film Nomination for the European Film Awards 2020

The Shirt (UK, Portugal)

Directed by Laura Carreira

Venice Award for a Debut Film / Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentis Award

Listen (UK, Portugal)

Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa

Venice VR Expanded

Grand Jury Prize for Best VR Immersive Work

The Hangman At Home (Denmark, France, Canada)

Directed by Michelle and Uri Kranot

Best VR Immersive User Experience

Finding Pandora X (USA)

Directed by Kiira Benzing

Best VR Immersive Story

Killing a Superstar / Sha Si Da Ming Xing (China)

Directed by Fan Fan

Collateral Awards

ARCE Cinema Giovanni Award

Best film Venice 77

Pieces of a Woman (Canada, USA, Hungary)

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó

Production (Hungary): Proton Cinema

Best Italian Film in Venice

Notturno (Italy)

Directed by Gianfranco Rosi

Biran Award / UAAR (Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by Deblokada (BA)

Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)

Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award | Fundación Casa Wabi - Mantarraya Group

To the winner of the Lion of the Future Award

Listen (UK, Portugal)

Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa

Edipo Re Award | Edipo Re Srl Sociale Award

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia, France, Germany, Belgium, Sweden)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente | Fai Cisl Studio e Ricerche Foundation

The Wasteland / Dashte Khamoush (Iran)

Directed by Ahmad Bahrami

Special Mention (treatment of issues related to environment)

Never Gonna Snow Again / Śniegu Już Nigdy Nie Będzie (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

Produced by Lava Films (PL)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

ex aequo

The Whaler Boy / Kitoboy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Philipp Yuryev

Coproduced by Orka Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Special Mention (treatment of issues related to work)

Dear Comrades ! / Dorogie Tovarischi ! (Russia)

Directed by Andrei Konchalovsky

Fanheart3 Award| Associazione Fanheart3

Graffetta d’Oro for Best Film

Saint-Narcisse (Canada)

Directed by Bruce LaBruce

Nave d’Argento for Best OTP

The World To Come (USA)

Directed by Mona Fastvold

VR Fan Experience

Baba Yaga (USA)

Directed by Eric Darnell, Mathias Chelebourg

VR Special Mention

The Metamovie Presents: Alien Rescue (USA, Netherlands)

Directed by Jason Moore

FEDIC Award | Federazione Italiana dei Cineclub

Best Film

Miss Marx

Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

Special Mention FEDIC

Assandira

Directed by Salvatore Mereu

Special Mention FEDIC for Best Short Film

Finis Terrae

Directed by Tommaso Frangini

FIPRESCI Award | FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics)

The Disciple (India)

Directed by Chaitanya Tamhane

Best Film from Orizzonti and parallel sections

The Wasteland / Dashte Khamoush (Iran)

Directed by Ahmad Bahrami

Francesco Pasinetti Award | Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani

Best Film

The Macaluso Sisters / Le Sorelle Macaluso (Italy)

Directed by Emma Dante

Best Actor

Alessandro Gassman for the film Thou Shalt Not Hate / Non odiare (Italy, Poland)

Directed by Mauro Mancini

Produced by Movimento Film

Coproduced by Agresywna Banda, Rai Cinema, in cooperation with Notorious Picture

Supported by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities – Directorate General for Cinema, the Polish Film Institute, Regione Lazio; in collaboration with Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission

Best Actress

The cast of Le Sorelle Macaluso

GdA Director’s Award | Giornate degli Autori

The Whaler Boy / Kitoboy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Philipp Yuryev

Coproduced by Orka Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Europa Cinemas Label Award | Giornate degli Autori

Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages

BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas People's Choice Award | Giornate degli Autori

200 Meters

Directed by Ameen Nayfeh

HFPA Award | HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

To the filmmakers (directors, producers) from the Orizzonti section awarded for Best Film, Best Director and Special Jury Prize.

Lanterna Magica Award | Associazione Nazionale CGS

Sun Children / Khorshid (Iran)

Directed by Majid Majidi

Leoncino d'Oro Award | Agiscuola, UNICEF

New Order / Nuevo Orden (Mexico, France)

Directed by Michel Franco

Cinema for UNICEF

Notturno (Italy)

Directed by Gianfranco Rosi

Lizzani Award | ANAC (Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici)

The Macaluso Sisters / Le Sorelle Macaluso (Italy)

Directed by Emma Dante

Nuovoimaie Talent Award / Nuovoimaie i diritti degli artisti; in collaboration with Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani and Sindacato Nazionale Critici Cinematografici Italiani

Best New Young Actor

Luka Zunia

Best New Young Actress

Eleonora De Luca



La Pellicola d'Oro Award | Ass.ne Culturale “Articolo 9 Cultura & Spettacolo” e SAS Cinema”

Best Production Manager

Cristian Peritore the film The Macaluso Sisters / Le sorelle Macaluso (Italy)

Directed by Emma Dante

Best Head of camera and electrical department

Raffaele Alletto for the film Padrenostro

Directed by Claudio Noce

Best Dressmaker

Paola Seghetti for the film Miss Marx

Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

Queer Lion Award | Associazione di Promozione Sociale Queer Lion

The World To Come (USA)

Directed by Mona Fastvold

RB Casting Award | RB Casting

Linda Caridi for the film Lacci (Italy)

Directed by Daniele Luchetti

Grand Prize Venice International Film Critic’s Week | Venice International Film Critics Week

Ghosts / Hayaletler (Turkey)

Directed by Azra Deniz Okyay

Verona Film Club Award | Venice International Film Critics Week

Bad Roads / Pohani Dorogy

Directed by Natalya Vorozhbit

Mario Serandrei - | Venice International Film Critics Week

Topside

Directed by Celine Held and Logan George

Award for Best Short Film SIC@SIC 2020 | Venice International Film Critics Week

J'Ador

Directed by Simone Bozzelli

Award for Best Director SIC@SIC 2020 | Venice International Film Critics Week

Le Mosche

Directed by Edgardo Pistone

Award for Best Technical Contribution SIC@SIC 2020 ; | Venice International Film Critics Week

Gas Station

Directed by Olga Torrico

SIGNIS Award | SIGNIS International (World Catholic Association for Communication)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by Deblokada (BA)

Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)

Supported by: Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

Special Mention

Nomadland (USA)

Directed by Chloé Zhao



Sorriso diverso Award | Associazione studentesca UCL (L'università cerca lavoro)

Best Italian Film

Thou Shalt Not Hate / Non odiare (Italy, Poland)

Directed by Mauro Mancini

Produced by Movimento Film

Coproduced by Agresywna Banda, Rai Cinema, in cooperation with Notorious Picture

Supported by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities – Directorate General for Cinema, the Polish Film Institute, Regione Lazio; in collaboration with Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission

Best Foreign Film

Listen (UK, Portugal)

Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa

ex aequo

Selva Tragica

Directed by Yulene Olaizola

Il viaggio turismo Enit

Padrenostro (Italy)

Directed by Claudio Noce

Premio Soundtrack Stars Award | Free Event and Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani

Best Soundtrack

Miss Marx

Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli; music by Gatto Ciliegia contro il Grande Freddo

Lifetime Achievement Award

Giorgio Moroder

Musica and Cinema Special Prize

Diodato

Premio Unimed | (Unione delle Università del Mediterraneo)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by Deblokada (BA)

Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)

Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

Premio Fair Play al Cinema - Vivere da Sportivi | Associazione Vivere da Sportivi

Nomadland (USA)

Directed by Chloé Zhao

Special Mention

City Hall (USA)

Directed by Frederick Wiseman