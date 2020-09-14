FNE at Venice 2020: Venice Prize Winners: Nomadland Wins Golden Lion

Despite social distancing, which reduced crowds, and the stringent safety measures in place, the event drew major celebrities and film professionals from around the world. The final closing ceremony hosted by Anna Foglietta on Saturday night was a deeply moving event. Those who had managed to make it to Venice were rewarded with an outstanding programme of films and a chance to witness the rebirth of live cinema events.
Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó scored a hit with his Canadian/US/Hungarian coproduction Pieces of a Woman, which screened in the main competition. Vanessa Kirby was awarded the Best Actress prize for her role in the film, which is a coproduction with Budapest based Proton Cinema.
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway) directed by Jasmila Žbanić, which also screened in the main competition, scored three collateral awards, while the Polish film Never Gonna Snow Again (Poland, Germany) directed by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert, which screened in the main competition, won rave reviews and international sales during the festival as well as a collateral award for issues related to the environment. The Whaler Boy/ Kitoboy (Russia, Poland, Belgium) directed by Philipp Yuryev, which screened in Venice Days, also picked up several collateral awards as did another Polish coproduction Thou Shalt Not Hate / Non odiare (Italy, Poland) directed by Mauro Mancini, which screened in the Venice Critics Week.
Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina) directed by Ivan Ikić, which screened in the Venice Days programme of the festival, won the much coveted Europa Cinemas Label Award.
FNE and EUROVOD cohosted a cocktail to celebrate the return of cinema professionals to the live festival event of this year’s Venice and the innovative ways cinema professionals have found to keep working despite the pandemic. Click HERE for the photos.
Here is the full list of award winners:
Venice 77 Competition
Golden Lion for Best Film
Nomadland (USA)
Directed by Chloé Zhao (USA)
Grand Jury Prize
New Order / Nuevo Orden (Mexico, France)
Directed by Michel Franco
Best Director
Kiyoshi Kurosawa for the film Wife of a Spy / Spy No Tsuma (Japan)
Special Jury Prize
Dear Comrades ! / Dorogie Tovarischi ! (Russia)
Directed by Andrei Konchalovsky
Best Screenplay
Chaitanya Tamhane for for the film The Disciple (India)
Best Actress
Vanessa Kirby for her role in Pieces of a Woman (Canada, USA, Hungary)
Directed by Kornél Mundruczó
Coproduced by Proton Cinema
Best Actor
Pierfrancesco Favino for his role in the film Padrenostro (Italy)
Directed by Claudio Noce
Marcello Mastroianni Award
Best Young Actor or Actress
Rouhollah Zamani for the film Sun Children / Khorship (Iran)
Directed by Majid Majidi
Orizzonti
Orizzonti Best Film
The Wasteland / Dashte Khamoush (Iran)
Directed by Ahmad Bahrami
Orizzonti Best Director
Genus Pan / Lav Diaz for Lahi, Hayop (Philippines)
Orizzonti Jury Prize
Listen (UK, Portugal)
Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa
Orizzonti Best Screen Play
Pietro Castellitto for the film I Predatori (Italy)
Orizzonti Best Actress
Khansa Batma in the film Zanka Contact (France, Morocco, Belgium)
Directed by Ismaël El Iraki
Orizzonti Best Actor
Yahya Mahayni in the film The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia, France, Germany, Belgium, Sweden)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Orizzonti Best Short Film
Entre Tu Y Milagros (Colombia, USA)
Directed by Mariana Saffon
Venice Short Film Nomination for the European Film Awards 2020
The Shirt (UK, Portugal)
Directed by Laura Carreira
Venice Award for a Debut Film / Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentis Award
Listen (UK, Portugal)
Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa
Venice VR Expanded
Grand Jury Prize for Best VR Immersive Work
The Hangman At Home (Denmark, France, Canada)
Directed by Michelle and Uri Kranot
Best VR Immersive User Experience
Finding Pandora X (USA)
Directed by Kiira Benzing
Best VR Immersive Story
Killing a Superstar / Sha Si Da Ming Xing (China)
Directed by Fan Fan
Collateral Awards
ARCE Cinema Giovanni Award
Best film Venice 77
Pieces of a Woman (Canada, USA, Hungary)
Directed by Kornél Mundruczó
Production (Hungary): Proton Cinema
Best Italian Film in Venice
Notturno (Italy)
Directed by Gianfranco Rosi
Biran Award / UAAR (Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)
Directed by Jasmila Žbanić
Produced by Deblokada (BA)
Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)
Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute
Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award | Fundación Casa Wabi - Mantarraya Group
To the winner of the Lion of the Future Award
Listen (UK, Portugal)
Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa
Edipo Re Award | Edipo Re Srl Sociale Award
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia, France, Germany, Belgium, Sweden)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente | Fai Cisl Studio e Ricerche Foundation
The Wasteland / Dashte Khamoush (Iran)
Directed by Ahmad Bahrami
Special Mention (treatment of issues related to environment)
Never Gonna Snow Again / Śniegu Już Nigdy Nie Będzie (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert
Produced by Lava Films (PL)
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
ex aequo
The Whaler Boy / Kitoboy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Philipp Yuryev
Coproduced by Orka Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Special Mention (treatment of issues related to work)
Dear Comrades ! / Dorogie Tovarischi ! (Russia)
Directed by Andrei Konchalovsky
Fanheart3 Award| Associazione Fanheart3
Graffetta d’Oro for Best Film
Saint-Narcisse (Canada)
Directed by Bruce LaBruce
Nave d’Argento for Best OTP
The World To Come (USA)
Directed by Mona Fastvold
VR Fan Experience
Baba Yaga (USA)
Directed by Eric Darnell, Mathias Chelebourg
VR Special Mention
The Metamovie Presents: Alien Rescue (USA, Netherlands)
Directed by Jason Moore
FEDIC Award | Federazione Italiana dei Cineclub
Best Film
Miss Marx
Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli
Special Mention FEDIC
Assandira
Directed by Salvatore Mereu
Special Mention FEDIC for Best Short Film
Finis Terrae
Directed by Tommaso Frangini
FIPRESCI Award | FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics)
The Disciple (India)
Directed by Chaitanya Tamhane
Best Film from Orizzonti and parallel sections
The Wasteland / Dashte Khamoush (Iran)
Directed by Ahmad Bahrami
Francesco Pasinetti Award | Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani
Best Film
The Macaluso Sisters / Le Sorelle Macaluso (Italy)
Directed by Emma Dante
Best Actor
Alessandro Gassman for the film Thou Shalt Not Hate / Non odiare (Italy, Poland)
Directed by Mauro Mancini
Produced by Movimento Film
Coproduced by Agresywna Banda, Rai Cinema, in cooperation with Notorious Picture
Supported by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities – Directorate General for Cinema, the Polish Film Institute, Regione Lazio; in collaboration with Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission
Best Actress
The cast of Le Sorelle Macaluso
GdA Director’s Award | Giornate degli Autori
The Whaler Boy / Kitoboy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Philipp Yuryev
Coproduced by Orka Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Europa Cinemas Label Award | Giornate degli Autori
Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Ivan Ikić
Produced by SENSE Production
Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages
BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas People's Choice Award | Giornate degli Autori
200 Meters
Directed by Ameen Nayfeh
HFPA Award | HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association)
To the filmmakers (directors, producers) from the Orizzonti section awarded for Best Film, Best Director and Special Jury Prize.
Lanterna Magica Award | Associazione Nazionale CGS
Sun Children / Khorshid (Iran)
Directed by Majid Majidi
Leoncino d'Oro Award | Agiscuola, UNICEF
New Order / Nuevo Orden (Mexico, France)
Directed by Michel Franco
Cinema for UNICEF
Notturno (Italy)
Directed by Gianfranco Rosi
Lizzani Award | ANAC (Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici)
The Macaluso Sisters / Le Sorelle Macaluso (Italy)
Directed by Emma Dante
Nuovoimaie Talent Award / Nuovoimaie i diritti degli artisti; in collaboration with Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani and Sindacato Nazionale Critici Cinematografici Italiani
Best New Young Actor
Luka Zunia
Best New Young Actress
Eleonora De Luca
La Pellicola d'Oro Award | Ass.ne Culturale “Articolo 9 Cultura & Spettacolo” e SAS Cinema”
Best Production Manager
Cristian Peritore the film The Macaluso Sisters / Le sorelle Macaluso (Italy)
Directed by Emma Dante
Best Head of camera and electrical department
Raffaele Alletto for the film Padrenostro
Directed by Claudio Noce
Best Dressmaker
Paola Seghetti for the film Miss Marx
Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli
Queer Lion Award | Associazione di Promozione Sociale Queer Lion
The World To Come (USA)
Directed by Mona Fastvold
RB Casting Award | RB Casting
Linda Caridi for the film Lacci (Italy)
Directed by Daniele Luchetti
Grand Prize Venice International Film Critic’s Week | Venice International Film Critics Week
Ghosts / Hayaletler (Turkey)
Directed by Azra Deniz Okyay
Verona Film Club Award | Venice International Film Critics Week
Bad Roads / Pohani Dorogy
Directed by Natalya Vorozhbit
Mario Serandrei - | Venice International Film Critics Week
Topside
Directed by Celine Held and Logan George
Award for Best Short Film SIC@SIC 2020 | Venice International Film Critics Week
J'Ador
Directed by Simone Bozzelli
Award for Best Director SIC@SIC 2020 | Venice International Film Critics Week
Le Mosche
Directed by Edgardo Pistone
Award for Best Technical Contribution SIC@SIC 2020 ; | Venice International Film Critics Week
Gas Station
Directed by Olga Torrico
SIGNIS Award | SIGNIS International (World Catholic Association for Communication)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)
Directed by Jasmila Žbanić
Produced by Deblokada (BA)
Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)
Supported by: Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute
Special Mention
Nomadland (USA)
Directed by Chloé Zhao
Sorriso diverso Award | Associazione studentesca UCL (L'università cerca lavoro)
Best Italian Film
Thou Shalt Not Hate / Non odiare (Italy, Poland)
Directed by Mauro Mancini
Produced by Movimento Film
Coproduced by Agresywna Banda, Rai Cinema, in cooperation with Notorious Picture
Supported by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities – Directorate General for Cinema, the Polish Film Institute, Regione Lazio; in collaboration with Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission
Best Foreign Film
Listen (UK, Portugal)
Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa
ex aequo
Selva Tragica
Directed by Yulene Olaizola
Il viaggio turismo Enit
Padrenostro (Italy)
Directed by Claudio Noce
Premio Soundtrack Stars Award | Free Event and Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani
Best Soundtrack
Miss Marx
Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli; music by Gatto Ciliegia contro il Grande Freddo
Lifetime Achievement Award
Giorgio Moroder
Musica and Cinema Special Prize
Diodato
Premio Unimed | (Unione delle Università del Mediterraneo)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)
Directed by Jasmila Žbanić
Produced by Deblokada (BA)
Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)
Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute
Premio Fair Play al Cinema - Vivere da Sportivi | Associazione Vivere da Sportivi
Nomadland (USA)
Directed by Chloé Zhao
Special Mention
City Hall (USA)
Directed by Frederick Wiseman