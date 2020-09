East-West Co-production Market connecting cottbus Announces Projects

COTTBUS: Six works in progress and 13 projects in development will be presented at the 22nd edition of connecting cottbus , the East-West co-production market taking place entirely online 4 – 6 November 2020.

Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives active in East-West European coproduction can apply to attend without a project by 7 October 2020.

Selected cocoPITCH Projects 2020



Closed to the Public (Croatia)

Director: Vanja Juranić

Producer: Damir Terešak, Maxima Film



Flood (Slovak Republic)

Director: Martin Gonda

Producer: Katarína Krnáčová and Tomáš Gič, Silverart



Special Pitch Award FilmFestival Cottbus

Fortune Teller (Bulgaria)

Director: Svetla Tsotsorkova

Producer: Svetoslav Ovcharov, Omega Films



Honey Bunny (Croatia)

Directed by: Igor Jelinović

Producer: Rea Rajčić, Eclectica



Kiril’s Luck (Bulgaria)

Director: Milena Andonova

Producer: Katya Trichkova and Rali Ralchev, Contrast Films



Norwegian Dream (Norway, Poland)

Director: Leiv Igor Devold

Producers: Håvard Wettland Gossé and Bartek Glinski, Spætt Film (Norway) and Impakt Film (Poland)



Parade (Lithuania)

Director: Titas Laucius

Producer: Klementina Remeikaite, afterschool production



Transilvania Pitch Stop - coco Award

Sep & Ana (Romania)

Director: Paul Cioran

Producer: Claudiu Mitcu, We are Basca



Swaps (North Macedonia)

Director: Gjorche Stavreski

Producers: Gjorche Stavreski and Ivana Shekutovska, Fragment Film



The Editorial Office (Ukraine)

Directed by: Roman Bondarchuk

Producers: Darya Bassel and Darya Averchenko, Moon Man and South Films



Midpoint - coco Award (Midpoint Feature Launch)

Vacuum (Ukraine )

Director: Yelizaveta Smith

Producer: Aleksandra Kostina, Bosonfilm



Waterdrop (Albania)

Director: Robert Budina

Producer: Sabina Kodra, Erafilm



When You are 17 (Georgia)

Director: Giorgi Mukhadze

Producer: Nato Sikharulidze, Terra Incognita Films (www.tif.ge)



Selected cocoWIP Projects 2020

Eviction (Hungary)

Director: Máté Fazekas

Producers: Gábor Osváth and Péter Fülöp, Filmfabriq and FP Films



Fire! (Russia)

Director: Maria Ignatenko

Producers: Egor Odintsov, Konstantin Fam and Ekaterina Mikhailova, Ark Pictures



Sister (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, France)

Director: Dina Duma

Producers: Marija Dimitrova, Liridon Cahan, Biljana Vusovic, and Guillaume De Seille, List Production (North Macedonia), Added Value Films (Kosovo), Videa Production (Montenegro) and Arizona Productions (France)



Stand by Me (Russia)

Director: Tamara Dondurey

Producer: Katia Filippova, Pan-Atlantic Studio



Stop-Zemlia (Ukraine)

Director: Kateryna Gornostai

Producers: Vitaliy Sheremetiev, Vika Khomenko, Natalia Libet and Olha Beskhmelnytsina, Esse Production House



Supermarket (Montenegro, Serbia)

Director: Nemanja Becanovic

Producers: Milena Charan and Jelena Angelovski, VHS (Montenegro) and Tri Osmine (Serbia)