HBO Europe Begins Production on CEE Series

WARSAW: HBO Europe has begun production on two new series Ruxx in Romania and Still Here in Poland.

Still Here / Warszawianka is a 12-part, 40-minute series written by Jakub Żulczyk, directed by Jacek Borcuch and starring Borys Szyc. The drama series follows the tragicomic adventures of a 40-year-old urban legend in Warsaw. He is a deeply complex character, an irresponsible party animal, a serial lothario and everyone’s friend at the same time. Behind the veneer, he is tormented and self-loathing, trapped by his parents. With a head full of dreams, his talent for writing has stolen the hearts of Generation X, but he hasn’t grown up.

Piotr Uznański is the DoP. The producer for HBO Europe is Izabela Łopuch and Executive Producers are Johnathan Young, Steve Matthews and Antony Root. The line producer from Magnolia Films is Andrzej Besztak. The series is in line to receive financial support from the Polish Film Institute’s production incentive scheme.

Ruxx is an eight-part, 45-minute series written by Vera Ion and directed by Iulia Rugină and Octav Gheorghe. The series stars Raluca Aprodu and Alec Secăreanu. Ruxx is a modern relationship drama that examines a young generation of Romanians, who live in a country caught between the past and the future. The title character is balancing her demanding career working for a hot shot Bucharest property developer with trying to manage the other priorities in her life; supporting her family and maintaining a long distance relationship with her lover in the USA. Rux is trying to get out of Romania to go to Los Angeles, but life conspires against her and she is pulled into her boss’s biggest project yet: his wife’s election campaign to be Mayor of Bucharest.

Andrei Butică serves as the DoP. The producer for HBO Europe is Ioanina Pavel and Executive Producers are Johnathan Young and Antony Root. Producers for Mobra Films, who are providing production services, are Cristian Mungiu and Tudor Reu.

Speaking about the new commissions, Antony Root, EVP Original Programming and Production, HBO Europe, said: “In what has been a challenging year for television drama, we are incredibly excited to have begun shooting on Ruxx and Still Here. These commissions underline our intention to offer a wide range of premium originals to our subscribers in Central Europe.”

In CEE, HBO is available in Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

HBO Europe’s upcoming slate of content also includes The Thaw (Poland) and Tuff Money (Romania).