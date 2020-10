PRAGUE: MIDPOINT has selected Bulgarian Slava Doytcheva, Poland's Agnieszka Kruk, and Slovenian Miha Subic to participate in the 10-day Writers Room workshop.

The programme, which focuses on TV writing, will be held online 14 – 23 October 2020.

Doytcheva was a teen actor who studied filmmaking at the London Film School and has received numerous awards for her last two short films. Kruk is an established TV writer who founded StoryLab.pro in Warsaw. Subic works in animation, documentary and live-action and is the founder of production house Film Factory based in Maribor.