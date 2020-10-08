CEE Animation Forum: TV and Short Film Projects for Children

PRAGUE: The CEE Animation Forum presented 28 projects to an international audience in an online edition taking place 6-8 October 2020.

They include the following TV series and short film projects for pre-schoolers and the youngest viewers:

Milkshake Bar (Lithuania)

Directed by Urte Oettinger

Produced by Agne Adomene for ART SHOT

A 13-part, 11-minute TV series for pre-schoolers.

A 2D hand-drawn animated series about families seen from the viewpoint of three best friends: a bear who has never seen his father, an energetic squirrel, and a pessimistic cat. The producers are seeking financing.

Flying Katy (Slovenia)

Directed by Jernej Zmitek

Produced by Maja Zupanc for Invida

A 26-part, 11-minute TV series for 6-8 year olds.

A 2D vector based animated series about a cheerful 8-year-old girl, her best friend Justin Beaver, and her grumpy aunt who had a secret past as a spy.

The producers are seeking financing.

Daisy and Dot (Hungary)

Directed by Istvan Heim

Produced by Geze M. Toth for KEDD Animation Studio

A 52-part, 5-minute series for 3-6 year olds.

Daisy and her dog Dot enter Daisy’s fantasy world where Daisy can understand what Dot says and can pause time by tapping her nose.

The producers are seeking financing.

The Pet Named Stress (Croatia)

Directed by Laura Martinovic

Produced by Drassko Ivezic for Adriatic Animation

A 5-minute short film for preschoolers.

A young girl, rejected by other children, finds a messy creature who acts out her own stress. She tames it and begins to make friends.

The producers are seeking a coproducer.