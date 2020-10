BERLIN: Films from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, and Poland are among the six films nominated in the European Discovery category of the European Film Awards. The winners will be awarded at a ceremony on 12 December 2020.

The three CEE films are:

Full Moon / Pun Mjesec (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Directed by Nermain Hamzagic

Produced by SCCA/pro.ba

Coproduced by BHRT

Supported by Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kanton Sarajevo and the Film Fund of Bosnia & Herzegovina

Isaac / Izaokas (Lithuania)

Directed by Jurģis Matulevičius

Produced by Film Jam

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Sole (Italy, Poland)

Directed by Carlo Sironi

Coproduced by Lava Films

Supported by Polish Film Institute