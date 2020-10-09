Georgian IGI Wins CEE Animation Forum

International juries selected the winners from 28 animated projects in 4 categories. The winners were announced during an online Award Ceremony.
The pitching sessions streamed on Facebook had more than 3000 viewers, and on the MeetToMatch platform more than 700 views from 40 different countries. Nearly 300 one-to-one online meetings took place.
"It’s not been an easy time for film. Many festivals and industry events were cancelled or postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak. We didn't want to give up the idea of organising the 8th edition of the CEE Animation Forum and therefore we decided to go online. The new format of pre-recorded video pitches showed up as a very good tool for the teams. This kind of presentation woke up the creativity and threw away the stress of speaking in front of an audience. This year, we were especially excited about the high level of quality in the short film category. You can judge for yourself, all pitches are still available on Vimeo," CEE representative Marta Jallageas told FNE.
The winning projects are:
Feature Film
IGI (Georgia)
Director: Natia Nikolashvili
Producer: Vladimer Katcharava, 20 Steps Productions
Series / TV specials
No Happily Ever After (Czech Republic)
Directors: Gabriela Plačková, Alžběta Göbelová
Producer: Mária Móťovská, Helium film,
Special Mention
Betti and Lola (Croatia)
Director: Hana Tintor
Producer: Drasko Ivezic, Adriatic Animation (www.adriaticanimation.hr)
Short films
The Garden of Heart (Hungary)
Director:Oliver Hegyi
Producer: Balint Gelley, CUB Animation
Special Mention
The Pet Named Stress (Croatia)
Director: Laura Martinovic
Producer: Drasko Ivezic, Adriatic Animation
XR
Paperback VR (Lithuania)
Director: Robertas Nevecka
Producer: Giedre Burokaite, Meno avilys
AUDIENCE AWARD
Baldies (Czech Republic)
Writer: Eliska Podzimkova
Producer: Jiri Sadek, COFILM
CEE Animation Workshop SCHOLARSHIP
King Wray (Romania, UK)
Director: Anton Groves, Damian Groves
Producer: Ana Maria Parvan, Studioset
Animation Sans Frontieres SCHOLARSHIP
Face Recognition (Estonia)
Director: Martinus Klemet
Producer: Martinus Klemet, Animartinus
Cartoon Forum 2020 DIRECT SELECTION*
Baldies
Daisy and Dot (Hungary)
Director: Istvan Heim
Producer: Géza M. Tóth, KEDD Animation Studio
Cartoon Movie 2021 DIRECT SELECTION
IGI
Animarkt Stop Motion Forum ACCREDITATION
In Her Face (Portugal)
Director Margarida Madeira
Producer: Ana Paula Catarino, BRO Cinema
Kids Kino Industry ACCREDITATION
No Happily Ever After