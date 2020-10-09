Georgian IGI Wins CEE Animation Forum

PRAGUE: IGI produced by Georgia’s 20 Steps Productions and directed by Natia Nikolashvili won the CEE Animation Forum award for feature films. CEE Animation Forum, the leading pitching, financing and coproduction event focusing on the animation industry in the CEE region, was held online from 6 to 8 October 2020.

International juries selected the winners from 28 animated projects in 4 categories. The winners were announced during an online Award Ceremony.

The pitching sessions streamed on Facebook had more than 3000 viewers, and on the MeetToMatch platform more than 700 views from 40 different countries. Nearly 300 one-to-one online meetings took place.

"It’s not been an easy time for film. Many festivals and industry events were cancelled or postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak. We didn't want to give up the idea of organising the 8th edition of the CEE Animation Forum and therefore we decided to go online. The new format of pre-recorded video pitches showed up as a very good tool for the teams. This kind of presentation woke up the creativity and threw away the stress of speaking in front of an audience. This year, we were especially excited about the high level of quality in the short film category. You can judge for yourself, all pitches are still available on Vimeo," CEE representative Marta Jallageas told FNE.

The winning projects are:

Feature Film

IGI (Georgia)

Director: Natia Nikolashvili

Producer: Vladimer Katcharava, 20 Steps Productions

Series / TV specials

No Happily Ever After (Czech Republic)

Directors: Gabriela Plačková, Alžběta Göbelová

Producer: Mária Móťovská, Helium film,

Special Mention

Betti and Lola (Croatia)

Director: Hana Tintor

Producer: Drasko Ivezic, Adriatic Animation (www.adriaticanimation.hr)

Short films

The Garden of Heart (Hungary)

Director:Oliver Hegyi

Producer: Balint Gelley, CUB Animation

Special Mention

The Pet Named Stress (Croatia)

Director: Laura Martinovic

Producer: Drasko Ivezic, Adriatic Animation

XR

Paperback VR (Lithuania)

Director: Robertas Nevecka

Producer: Giedre Burokaite, Meno avilys

AUDIENCE AWARD

Baldies (Czech Republic)

Writer: Eliska Podzimkova

Producer: Jiri Sadek, COFILM

CEE Animation Workshop SCHOLARSHIP

King Wray (Romania, UK)

Director: Anton Groves, Damian Groves

Producer: Ana Maria Parvan, Studioset

Animation Sans Frontieres SCHOLARSHIP

Face Recognition (Estonia)

Director: Martinus Klemet

Producer: Martinus Klemet, Animartinus

Cartoon Forum 2020 DIRECT SELECTION*

Baldies

Daisy and Dot (Hungary)

Director: Istvan Heim

Producer: Géza M. Tóth, KEDD Animation Studio

Cartoon Movie 2021 DIRECT SELECTION

IGI

Animarkt Stop Motion Forum ACCREDITATION

In Her Face (Portugal)

Director Margarida Madeira

Producer: Ana Paula Catarino, BRO Cinema

Kids Kino Industry ACCREDITATION

No Happily Ever After