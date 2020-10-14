FESTIVALS: Cottbus Unveils Competition Titles

COTTBUS: Twelve films representing 22 countries will compete for the main prize of 25,000 EUR at the 30th edition of FilmFestival Cottbus , 3 – 8 November 2020. Serbia is especially prominent, with three films in competition, while Poland sends two films.

The anniversary edition will take place both in cinemas and online.

“We intend to conduct this eminently important dialogue at the FilmFestival Cottbus with a combination of online and offline offerings featuring new formats that we will try out and which aim to complement one another”, said Andreas Stein, Managing Director of the FFC organiser pool production GmbH. “We understand the digital as an additional new space of the festival, where filmmakers and their audience can meet.”

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the festival is inviting only foreign filmmakers from its two neighbouring countries, Poland and the Czech Republic.

The films in the main competition are:

Rotten Ears (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Dylewski

In the Shadows (Turkey)

Directed by Erdem Tepegoz

All the Pretty Horses (Greece, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Michalis Konstantatos

Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages

The Living Man (Serbia, Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Oleg Novković

Produced by SALT (Serbia)

Coproduced by The Chouchkov Brothers (Bulgaria), Ostlicht filmproduktion (Germany)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, MDM Fund (Germany) and the Bulgarian National Film Centre

Treasure City (Hungary)

Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu

Produced by Asociatia Filmtett

The Conference (Russia, Estonia, UK, Italy)

Directed by Ivan I. Tverdovsky

Co-produced by Nafta Films (Estonia)

The Campaign (Romania)

Directed by Marian Crisan

Produced by Rova Film

Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and Salonta City Hall

I Never Cry (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Produced by Akson Studio

The Castle (Lithuania, Ireland)

Directed by Lužytė

Produced by ARTBOX (Lithuania)

Coproduced by Samson Films (Ireland)

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Screen Ireland and RTE TV

Mater (Croatia, Serbia, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Jure Pavlović

Produced by Sekvenca

Coproduced by Wake Up Films (Serbia), Les Films De L'œil Sauvage (France), Novi Film (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time (Kazakhstan, Japan)

Directed by Yerlan Nurmukhambetov, Lisa Takeba