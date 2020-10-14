FESTIVALS: Cottbus Unveils Competition Titles

The anniversary edition will take place both in cinemas and online.
“We intend to conduct this eminently important dialogue at the FilmFestival Cottbus with a combination of online and offline offerings featuring new formats that we will try out and which aim to complement one another”, said Andreas Stein, Managing Director of the FFC organiser pool production GmbH. “We understand the digital as an additional new space of the festival, where filmmakers and their audience can meet.”
Due to the COVID-19 situation, the festival is inviting only foreign filmmakers from its two neighbouring countries, Poland and the Czech Republic.
The films in the main competition are:
Rotten Ears (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Dylewski
In the Shadows (Turkey)
Directed by Erdem Tepegoz
All the Pretty Horses (Greece, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Michalis Konstantatos
Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Ivan Ikić
Produced by SENSE Production
Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages
The Living Man (Serbia, Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Oleg Novković
Produced by SALT (Serbia)
Coproduced by The Chouchkov Brothers (Bulgaria), Ostlicht filmproduktion (Germany)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, MDM Fund (Germany) and the Bulgarian National Film Centre
Treasure City (Hungary)
Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu
Produced by Asociatia Filmtett
The Conference (Russia, Estonia, UK, Italy)
Directed by Ivan I. Tverdovsky
Co-produced by Nafta Films (Estonia)
The Campaign (Romania)
Directed by Marian Crisan
Produced by Rova Film
Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and Salonta City Hall
I Never Cry (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Produced by Akson Studio
The Castle (Lithuania, Ireland)
Directed by Lužytė
Produced by ARTBOX (Lithuania)
Coproduced by Samson Films (Ireland)
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Screen Ireland and RTE TV
Mater (Croatia, Serbia, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Jure Pavlović
Produced by Sekvenca
Coproduced by Wake Up Films (Serbia), Les Films De L'œil Sauvage (France), Novi Film (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time (Kazakhstan, Japan)
Directed by Yerlan Nurmukhambetov, Lisa Takeba