Thirteen Films From FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Funding

Eurimages also gave a grant of 20,000 EUR to the Sarajevo coproduction market CineLink.
The following films received support:
Brothers (Czech Republic, Germany, Slovak Republic)
Directed by Tomáš Mašίn
Produced by Film Brigade (Czech Republic), Rohfilm Productions (Germany), Pubres
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Captain Volkonogov Escaped (Russia, France, Estonia)
Directed by Natalya Merkulova, Alexey Chupov
Produced by Look-Film / Place of Power (Russia), Kinovista (France), Homeless Bob Production (Estonia)
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Carbide (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Josip Žuvan
Produced by Maxima Film (Croatia), Biberche Productions (Serbia)
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Film Centre Serbia
Eternity Package (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Magdelena Ilieva
Produced by Agitprop (Bulgaria), Mamut Film (Italy)
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
January (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)
Directed by Viesturs Kairišs
Produced by Film Studio Mistrus Media (Latvia), Artbox (Lithuania), Staron Film (Poland)
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Lithuanian Film Centre, and Polish Film Institute
My Mother is a Cosmonaut (Albania, North Macedonia)
Directed by Andi Deliana
Produced by Red Helicopter Films (Albania), Dream Factory (North Macedonia)
Supported by North Macedonia Film Agency
Rhino (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)
Directed by Oleg Sentsov
Produced by Traffic Films (Ukraine), Apple Film Production (Poland), ma.je.de Fiction (Germany)
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Snow is Falling Up (Russia, Slovenia, Turkey)
Directed by Michael Borodin
Produced by Metrafilms (Russia), Perfo Film (Slovenia), Karma Film (Turkey)
Supported by Slovenian Film Centre
Spas (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia)
Directed by Maksym Nakonechnyi
Produced by Tabor (Ukraine), Masterfilm (Czech Republic), Cetiri Film (Four Film) (Croatia)
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
The Chambermaid (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská
Produced by Bright Sight Pictures / Ristretto Film (Slovakia), Cineart TV Prague
Coproduced by RTVS (Slovakia)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
The Natural History of Destruction (Germany, Lithuania, Netherlands)
Directed by Sergei Loznitsa
Produced by Looks Filmproductionen (Germany), Studio Uljana Kim (Lithuania), Atoms & Void (Netherlands)
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Tiger (Romania, France, Greece)
Directed by Andrei Tanase
Produced by Domestic Film (Romania), Altamar Films (France), Graal (Greece)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre