Thirteen Films From FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Funding

STRASBOURG: Slovakia, Croatia, and Poland each received multiple Eurimages grants in the October 2020 round of funding. The grants ranged in size from 43,700 EUR to 370,000 EUR.

Eurimages also gave a grant of 20,000 EUR to the Sarajevo coproduction market CineLink.

The following films received support:

Brothers (Czech Republic, Germany, Slovak Republic)

Directed by Tomáš Mašίn

Produced by Film Brigade (Czech Republic), Rohfilm Productions (Germany), Pubres

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Captain Volkonogov Escaped (Russia, France, Estonia)

Directed by Natalya Merkulova, Alexey Chupov

Produced by Look-Film / Place of Power (Russia), Kinovista (France), Homeless Bob Production (Estonia)

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Carbide (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Josip Žuvan

Produced by Maxima Film (Croatia), Biberche Productions (Serbia)

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Film Centre Serbia



Eternity Package (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Magdelena Ilieva

Produced by Agitprop (Bulgaria), Mamut Film (Italy)

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

January (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)

Directed by Viesturs Kairišs

Produced by Film Studio Mistrus Media (Latvia), Artbox (Lithuania), Staron Film (Poland)

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Lithuanian Film Centre, and Polish Film Institute

My Mother is a Cosmonaut (Albania, North Macedonia)

Directed by Andi Deliana

Produced by Red Helicopter Films (Albania), Dream Factory (North Macedonia)

Supported by North Macedonia Film Agency

Rhino (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)

Directed by Oleg Sentsov

Produced by Traffic Films (Ukraine), Apple Film Production (Poland), ma.je.de Fiction (Germany)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Snow is Falling Up (Russia, Slovenia, Turkey)

Directed by Michael Borodin

Produced by Metrafilms (Russia), Perfo Film (Slovenia), Karma Film (Turkey)

Supported by Slovenian Film Centre

Spas (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Maksym Nakonechnyi

Produced by Tabor (Ukraine), Masterfilm (Czech Republic), Cetiri Film (Four Film) (Croatia)

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

The Chambermaid (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská

Produced by Bright Sight Pictures / Ristretto Film (Slovakia), Cineart TV Prague

Coproduced by RTVS (Slovakia)

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

The Natural History of Destruction (Germany, Lithuania, Netherlands)

Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

Produced by Looks Filmproductionen (Germany), Studio Uljana Kim (Lithuania), Atoms & Void (Netherlands)

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Tiger (Romania, France, Greece)

Directed by Andrei Tanase

Produced by Domestic Film (Romania), Altamar Films (France), Graal (Greece)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre