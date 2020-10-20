FNE Oscar Watch 2021: Films From FNE Partner Countries Submitted to Oscars So Far

Never Gonna Snow Again by Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert

WARSAW: FNE is tracking the Oscar candidates as they are announced across the region.

Poland, Romania, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the Czech Republic, have announced their candidates for the 93rd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the best international feature film category. The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 25 April 2021.

CEE Countries Academy Awards Submissions:

POLAND:

Never Gonna Snow Again (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

Produced by Lava Films (PL)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA:

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by Deblokada (BA)

Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte, ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)

Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

CZECH REPUBLIC:

Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Marlene Film Production (Czech Republic)

Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (Ireland), Madants (Poland), Furia Film (Slovakia), Czech Television (Czech Republic), RTVS (Slovakia), Barrandov Studio (Czech Republic)

GEORGIA:

Beginning (Georgia)

Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture / O.F.A.

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

ROMANIA:

collective (Romania, Luxembourg)

Produced by Alexander Nanau Production

Coproduced by Luxembourg’s Samsa Film and HBO Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxembourg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, and with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu and MDR Germany