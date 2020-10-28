FNE at FilmFestival Cottbus 2020: Balkan Oasis Competes at Cottbus 2020

COTTBUS: The coproduction between Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands and France, Oasis by the Serbian director Ivan Ikić will screen in the main competition of the 30th edition of FilmFestival Cottbus , 3 – 8 November 2020. The film had its world premiere in the Venice Days (Giornate degli Autori) programme and was named the best film in the SEE Programme at the 19th Cinedays Festival of European Film in Skopje in September.

Oasis is the award-winning director’s second feature fiction.

The film tells the story of three teenagers who live in an institution for people with special needs and need to navigate newfound feelings of desire as well as envy, when an unexpected love triangle forms between them, threatening to spill over into confrontation and desperate measures for any way out. The film was shot in an actual institution and features its young residents in their first ever attempt at performing.

The two main adult roles of educators were performed by the Croatian actor Goran Bogdan and the Slovenian actress Maruša Majer.

Oasis was produced by Serbia’s SENSE Production and coproduced by Slovenia’s Tramal Films and SCCA / Pro.ba from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kepler Film, and Les films d’Antoine, with support from Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages.



Production Information:

SENSE Production (RS)

Tramal Films (SI)

Kepler Film (HL)

Les Films d’Antoine (FR)

SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)



Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages

Credits:

Director: Ivan Ikić

Writer: Ivan Ikić

DoP: Miloš Jačimović

Cast: Goran Bogdan, Maruša Majer, Marijana Novakov, Tijana Marković, Valentino Zenuni, Milica Đinđić, Saša Strugar