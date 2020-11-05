FNE at connecting cottbus 2020: Flood

COTTBUS: The Slovak project Flood directed by Martin Gonda and produced by Katarina Krnacova and Tomas Gic for Silverart was pitched at the 2020 online edition of connecting cottbus , running 4-6 November 2020.

When her home village in the Ruthenian area of Eastern Slovakia is due to be evacuated to make way for a water reservoir, 15-year-old Mara decides to continue her father’s fight against the suppression by the authorities, a failing infrastructure and the incoming flood.

The 90-minute drama has a budget of 861,000 EUR, with 28,300 EUR in place as development funding from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Minority Culture Fund. The producers are seeking coproducers, financial partners, distributors, and sales agents.

This is the writer/director’s first feature film. His graduation short film Pura Vida was selected for Cinéfondation in Cannes in 2019.

Krnacova is one of Slovakia’s new generation of female producers. Among her achievements is the Berlinale Crystal Bear winner Little Harbour by Iveta Grofova.

Production information:

Silverart

Credits:

Director: Martin Gonda

Writers: Martin Gonda, Dominika Udvorkova, Martin Suster

Producers: Katerina Krnacova, Tomas Gic