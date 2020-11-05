FNE at connecting cottbus 2020: Closed to the Public

COTTBUS: The Croatian/Serbian project Closed to the Public, directed by Vanja Juranic and produced by Damir Teresak for Croatia’s Maxima Film and Nikolina Vucetic-Zecevic for Serbia’s Biberche, was pitched at the 2020 online edition of connecting cottbus , running 4-6 November 2020.

When 28-year-old Tina expresses a desire to continue the studies she interrupted due to her pregnancy, her husband begins a quiet but persistent rebellion. Defending her freedom in a patriarchal society, Tina crosses the line and commits a murder.

The 90-minute drama has a budget of 762,000 EUR, with 641 EUR already in place. The film is supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, and Creative Europe MEDIA. The producers are seeking coproducers, distributors and sales agents.

This is the second feature film from writer/director Juranic, who previously was credited as Vajna Svilicic.

Production information:

Maxima Film

Biberche

Credits:

Director: Vanja Juranic

Writers: Vanja Juranic, Elma Tataragic

Producers: Damir Teresak, Nikolina Vucetic-Secevic