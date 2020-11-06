FNE at connecting cottbus: Parade

When a long-divorced husband and wife need to get a second “Catholic divorce”, they are involved in a ridiculous trial procedure, only to realise that they have become closer to each other than they were during their marriage.
The production has a budget of 450,000 EUR with 28,000 EUR in place. The project received development support from the Lithuanian Film Centre. The producers are looking for coproducers, post-production partners, distributors, and sales agents.
This is the director’s feature debut, after winning awards for his short and student films.
Production information:
Credits:
Director: Titas Laucius
Writer: Titas Laucius
Producer: Klementina Remeikaite