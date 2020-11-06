FNE at connecting cottbus: Norwegian Dream

COTTBUS: The Norwegian/Polish project Norwegian Dream, directed by Live Igor Devold and produced by Havard Wettland Gosse for Spaett Films and Bartek Glinski for Impakt Film , was pitched at connecting cottbus , which took place online 4-6 November 2020.

Robert, a young Polish immigrant working at a fish factory in Norway, struggles with his feelings for union worker Ivar, especially when it turns out Ivar is a drag queen. A strike begins at the plant and Robert is bribed to break it, and is faced with the decision whether to take the money or stand up for his personal feelings and rights.

The film has a budget of 961,000 EUR, with 717,000 EUR in place. It received production support from the Polish Film Institute and has lined up distribution in Poland through Aurora Films. The producers are seeking a coproducer, sales agent, pre-buys, festivals and additional financing options.

Debold is a Polish director with numerous short films and documentaries among his credits. This is his feature debut.

