FNE at connecting cottbus 2020: Kiril’s Luck

COTTBUS: The Bulgarian project Kiril’s Luck directed by Milena Andonova and produced by Katya Trichkova for Contrast Films was pitched at the 2020 online edition of connecting cottbus , running 4-6 November 2020.

When a lonely middle-aged truck driver Kiril wins a record-breaking jackpot, his life turns upside down. All that people see in him now is money, while the only thing he cares about is to be loved and happy.

The 1.075 m EUR film has 15,000 EUR in place, with development support from the Bulgarian National Film Center. The producers are seeing a coproducer, ideally from Germany, Romania, Croatia, Greece, or North Macedonia, as well as a sales agent and post-production partners.

This will be the director’s third film. Her feature debut Monkeys in Winter was pitched at Cottbus in 2001, going on to a successful festival career.

Production information:

Contrast Films

Credits:

Director: Milena Andonova

Writers: Simeon Ventsislavov, Milena Andonova

Producers: Katya Trichkova, Rali Ralchev